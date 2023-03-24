Reserved & GA Tickets Now On Sale For Macon Speedway Lucas Oil LM Event

Officials at Macon Speedway have now released tickets for the Saturday, April 22 Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series event. In addition to discounted advance sale general admission tickets, reserved tickets are now available for the top two rows in many of the sections. The race, paying $15,000 to win, will bring a strong contingent of some of the best Super Late Model racers in the country.

The thrill level will be high as the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series teams make their way to Macon Speedway. Rich in history, the 1/5-mile bullring that opened in 1946 is historically known to produce non-stop, door-to-door racing action. The event features Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Mains, highlighted by the 75-lap, $15,000-to-win main event. The BillingsleyRewards.com DIRTcar Big 10 Modifieds will also be in action, racing for $1,000 to win.

Macon Speedway has hosted five Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series races. The first was in 2014 when Bobby Pierce claimed the win. Pierce also took the top prize at the 2016 and 2018 events. The other two events were won by Jimmy Owens in 2015 and Josh Richards in 2017. 2019, 2021, and 2022 events were canceled due to rain, while COVID-19 claimed 2020’s race.

The 2023 tour has currently had 11 events with Martinsville, IN driver, Ricky Thornton, Jr. leading the standings with two wins. Hudson O’Neal is second in points with two wins, while Brandon Overton, of Evans, GA is third with a pair of wins as well. Tim McCreadie and Devin Moran complete the top five in the current points.

Pits will open at 3:00 with grandstands at 4:00, hotlaps begin at 6:00, and racing will take the green at 7:00 PM.

Advance tickets are available by going to https://bit.ly/LucasOilTix. Reserved tickets are $45 and come with free pit access once the grandstands open. General admission tickets are $35.

Macon Speedway PR