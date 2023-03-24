Olson Apartments Renews Stafford SK Light Contingency Program Participation For Eighth Consecutive Season

For the 8th consecutive season, Olson Apartments of Agawam, MA has signed on to continue their participation in the Stafford Speedway contingency program. Olson Apartments will provide a weekly $75 bonus to each SK Light third place finisher this season, providing an extra $1,650 for drivers during the 2023 season. Combined with American Sign, Inc.’s SK Light contingency, all 3rd place finishers will each receive an extra $150 in bonus money in 2023.

“We’re glad to help support Stafford and the SK Light competitors for another season,” said Mark Olson, owner of Olson Apartments. “We really enjoy being at the track every Friday night and being on the racer’s side of things and talking with all the different drivers and crew members in the paddock area. We know that the lower divisions race for a smaller purse than the premier divisions so every little bit helps and we hope our contingency contribution can be of help to teams who need that little bit extra.”

Speaking to the parity in Stafford’s SK Light division, the 2022 season saw 11 different drivers record a third place finish after the same number of drivers claimed a third place finish in 2021. Alexander Pearl led all drivers with four third place finishes, followed by George Bessette, Jr. with three, and Nick Anglace, Bob Charland, and Chris Matthews all scoring two. Zach Aszklar, Jason Chapman, Cassandra Cole, Derek Debbis, Norm Sears, and Amanda West all notched a single third place effort and all 11 drivers will return to SK Light competition in 2023.

Stafford Speedway PR