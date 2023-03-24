Tickets Now On Sale For ASA, CARS Tour Events During NASCAR All-Star Race Week

The final pieces of NASCAR All-Star Race festivities at North Wilkesboro Speedway are rounding into focus, with single-day general admission tickets now on sale for the race week’s first act: the ASA Stars National Tour, CARS Pro Late Model and CARS Late Model Stock races May 16-17.

A host of prominent personalities will take to the track for the action-packed, two-day All-Star Race undercard, with NASCAR Cup Series champion Kevin Harvick having entered the CARS Tour Late Model Stock field for the Window World 125 on May 17.

The ASA Stars National Tour ECMD 150 on May 16 and the Solid Rock Carriers CARS Tour’s Window World 125 and Crossroads Harley-Davidson 75 on May 17 are sure to kick up the excitement for a weekend spectacle featuring NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series action, in addition to live concerts and plenty of fun for fans visiting North Wilkesboro.

TUESDAY, MAY 16 SCHEDULE:

10:30 a.m. – Parking lots open, shuttle open, Fan Zone open, ticket office open

11:30 a.m. – Gates open

11:45 a.m. – CARS Late Model Stock practice

12:15 p.m. – CARS Pro Late Model practice

1:00 p.m. – ASA Stars National Tour practice

2:00 p.m. – ASA Stars National Tour practice

3:00 p.m. – CARS Late Model Stock practice

3:20 p.m. – CARS Pro Late Model practice

3:40 p.m. – CARS Late Model Stock practice

4:00 p.m. – CARS Pro Late Model practice

4:30 p.m. – ASA Stars National Tour qualifying

5:45 p.m. – Pre-race autograph session

7:00 p.m. – Pre-race ceremonies

7:30 p.m. – ASA Stars National Tour ECMD 150

WEDNESDAY, MAY 17 SCHEDULE:

10:30 a.m. – Parking lots open, shuttle open, Fan Zone open, ticket office open

11:30 a.m. – Gates open, ticket office open

11:45 a.m. – CARS Late Model Stock practice

12:20 p.m. – CARS Pro Late Model practice

12:55 p.m. – CARS Late Model Stock practice

1:30 p.m. – CARS Pro Late Model practice

4:45 p.m. – CARS Late Model Stock qualifying

5:15 p.m. – CARS Pro Late Model practice

6:00 p.m. – Fan Fest

7:15 p.m. – Driver Introductions

7:45 p.m. – Pre-race ceremonies

8:00 p.m. – CARS Pro Late Model Crossroads Harley-Davidson 75

CARS Late Model Stock Window World 125

Schedules are tentative and subject to change. Specific on-track schedules and the NASCAR All-Star Race format will be released at a later date.

TICKETS:

General admission tickets for the late model races are $30 per night or $50 for both nights. Parking is also on sale for May 16-17 as well as the remainder of NASCAR All-Star Race weekend.

Weekend ticket packages for all Friday/Saturday/Sunday activities including NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series practice and qualifying sessions; Midland, Chase Rice and Dierks Bentley concerts; NASCAR All-Star Open; NASCAR All-Star Race and Tyson 250 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race are on sale. Single-day tickets for All-Star Friday presented by Raymer Oil and Saturday’s Tyson 250 are also on sale. Tickets can be purchased online at www.northwilkesborospeedway. com.

MORE INFO:

NWS PR