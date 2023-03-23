Darlington Raceway Signs New NIL Deal with Grayson McCall

One of college football’s toughest quarterbacks continues to be Too Tough to Tame.

Darlington Raceway announced today that it has signed a new a NIL (Name, Image & Likeness) agreement with Coastal Carolina University standout Grayson McCall. This continues a relationship that began last year when McCall became the first student-athlete to partner with a NASCAR track under the NCAA’s new NIL regulations.

“Nobody embodies the Too Tough to Tame spirit of our track like Grayson McCall,” said Darlington Raceway President Kerry Tharp. “We thoroughly enjoyed working with him to promote our events last season and marveled at his commitment to excellence both on and off the football field. We look forward to continuing this impactful relationship this year and cheering him on in all his endeavors.”

McCall will continue promoting events at Darlington Raceway, including the upcoming Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR, May 12-14. That weekend culminates in the Goodyear 400 and the celebration of NASCAR’s 75 greatest drivers of all time. McCall will also have an active presence on the track’s digital platforms and be featured in some of the track’s marketing campaigns, while also promoting NASCAR and Darlington on his own social channels.

“The spirit of competition, speed and aggressiveness are no more personified in the sport of NASCAR than just about anywhere. I personally feel that intensity in football,” McCall said. “This year is a special one for me, and continuing my partnership with my friends at Darlington Raceway during NASCAR’s 75th anniversary is a step towards fulfilling the legacy I want to leave here and solidifying the brand I’m working to build. Their support of the Chants has been great, and I can’t wait to get back to the track!”

“Working with Kerry and the team at Darlington continues to demonstrate the power of creative partnerships,” said Faryn Heatly, ESM Sports Marketing Agent. “Doubling down on Grayson's ability to help drive incremental value to the track experience is exactly the strategy we all sought to expand on. Year two brings with it a great experience in digital opportunities and media, one that can serve as a model for evolution and sustainment in the NIL space.”

McCall, a native of Indian Trail, N.C., is a senior at Coastal Carolina University. With McCall leading at quarterback over the last three seasons, the Chants have boasted a 31-7 overall record including the school’s first Sun Belt Conference Championship, first bowl game, first bowl win, and first time in the AP/Coaches Polls and entering into the College Football Playoff Rankings. Grayson currently holds the CCU school record with 95 total touchdowns responsible for and 78 touchdown passes.

In 2021, McCall ranked in the upper echelon of NCAA Division I FBS quarterbacks including first in passing efficiency (207.6) and yards per pass attempt (11.92), second in completion percentage (73.0) and passing yards per completion (16.32) and top-25 in five other categories (points responsible per game, passing touchdowns, passing yard per game, total offense per game, points responsible for). At season’s end, he was recognized with the Blanchard-Rogers Trophy as the State of South Carolina’s most outstanding college football player.

This past season, McCall’s on-field performance earned him honors as All-Sun Belt First Team, Sun Belt Conference Offensive Player of the Year, and Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year. This Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year award makes him the first and only player to receive the honor three times in Sun Belt Conference history. In the upcoming season, McCall will work to continue cementing his legacy as the most decorated player in Coastal Carolina history. He is considered one of the top quarterbacks in the collegiate ranks and is projected to be a notable NFL draft pick.

To learn more about McCall, visit his website at www.therealmccall.com or his Coastal Carolina webpage.

Darlington Raceway PR