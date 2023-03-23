Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway Gears Up For 2023 Season Opener

“America’s Favorite Short Track” is set for a historic 2023 season celebrating 119 years of auto racing on Saturday, April 1st. 7 local divisions will be on display, featuring Pro Late Models, Limited Late Models, Street Stocks, Pure Stocks, Pest Doctor Front Runners, United States Air Force (USAF) Legends, and Bandoleros.

Fans have plenty to look forward to this year at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway and it all begins at 5:00pm on Saturday, April 1st. The stars of the 1/4-mile will begin the exciting night of racing with hopes of getting their 2023 season started off on the right foot. Last year's 1/4-mile champions will be the ones to look out for on opening night, as they try to pull off one of the hardest feats in all of sports, repeating their championship run.

These include Murfreesboro Fence Company Bandolero champion #9 Gavon Veach, United States Air Force Legends pro champion #17 Oliver Cordell and semi-pro champion #9 Michael Crafton, Pest Doctor Front Runner champion #9 Matt Hamlett, Pure Stock champion #4 Michael Neidert, Street Stock champion #3 Travis Arms, and Limited Late Model champion #93 Kevin Rollins.

The great night of racing action will be capped off with 119 laps from the Pro Late Model division around the 5/8-mile track. The 119 laps run by the Pro Late Models are in honor of the 119 years of auto racing at the famed track. Last year’s Pro Late Model champion, Dylan Fetcho, picked up his 2nd championship, in the division, and will be one of the top competitors returning for the 2023 season. Fetcho will have a tough time defending his 2022 championship reign with full fields of talented wheelmen from around the country making their way to test their skills at "America's Favorite Short Track".

A great season is set in place for the 2023 racing schedule. After opening night, the US Legends Spring Nationals Championship will come to town on Friday and Saturday, April 14th and 15th. Featuring United States Air Force Legends, Bandoleros, Pro Late Models, & Trucks. Then moving on to May 12th and 13thwhich will be a double-header of racing action, with a local 1/4-mile show on the 12th, followed by the return of the ARCA Menards Series East for the ARCA Music City 200 on the 13th. Also racing on May 13th will be the Pro Late Models and CRA Street Stocks.

The schedule then flips over to June with the return of the Music City Triple 50’s. Featuring Pro Late Models, Modifieds of Mayhem Tour, Trucks, Limited Late Models, Street Stocks, Pure Stock, Pest Doctor Front Runners, USAF Legends, and Bandoleros.

July will be the halfway point of the year with the North/South Super Late Model Challenge. Which will see the ASA Southern Super Series and ASA CRA Super Series Powered by JEGS, Pro Late Models, Trucks, USAF Legends, and Bandoleros battling it out around both the 1/4 and 5/8-mile tracks. This will be the first of two shows this year that feature the Super Late Model division.

Still in July, will see the return of non-winged asphalt Sprint Cars with the newly formed 500 Sprint Car Series. This will be the first time in 19 years that non-winged Sprint Cars will bring their high-speed action to Nashville. Joining the 500 Sprint Car Series will be the JEGS/CRA Pro Late Models, Limited Late Models, Street Stocks, Pure Stock, Pest Doctor Front Runners, United States Air Force Legends, and Bandoleros.

August will see the return of Bass Tire Family Night on Saturday, August 12th. Last year’s family night was filled with backpacks, collectables, bicycles, and TV giveaways. Accompanied by fantastic racing action and one of the best finishes of the year in the Pro Late Model division. Bass Tire Family Night will see more of the same this year with Pro Late Models, Outlaw Late Models, Limited Late Models, Street Stocks, Pure Stocks, Pest Doctor Front Runners, USAF Legends, and Bandoleros returning for one of the can’t miss nights on the 2023 schedule.

October will see local racing return on Friday, October 6th with all 8 local divisions getting their final reps in before the end of the season. This will include Pro Late Models, Trucks, Limited Late Models, Street Stocks, Pure Stocks, Pest Doctor Front Runners, USAF Legends, and Bandoleros.

The final 3-days of the 2023 season will culminate in the All American 400 triple-header of racing action. Festivities kick off on Friday, November 3rd with the local 1/4-mile championship featuring Limited Late Models, Street Stocks, Pure Stocks, Pest Doctor Front Runners, USAF Legends, and Bandoleros chasing a 2023 track championship. Racing action continues Saturday, November 4th with pole qualifying for the ASA STARS National Tour Super Late Models and a full racing program with CRA Street Stocks and Vores Compact Touring Series.

Then on Sunday, November 5th the 39th running of the All American 400 will have some extra flair as it will now be under the umbrella of the newly formed ASA STARS National Tour. This will be the championship event for the 10-race national touring series and see some of the best Super Late Model drivers from around the country compete for a chance at grassroots racing history. Also joining the Super Late Models will be the JEGS/CRA All Stars Tour and local Pro Late Models. The Pro Late Model event will crown a new 2023 Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway track champion.

For more information and tickets to opening night and the 2023 racing schedule visit www. nashvillefairgroundssspeedway. racing. You can also get constant updates by liking and following our social page @nashvillefairgroundsspeedway for Facebook and @racefairgrounds on Twitter. For tickets to opening night click this link https://bit.ly/ 2023SeasonOpenerTix.

Nashville Fairgrounds PR