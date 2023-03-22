Harry's U-Pull-It Auto Parts signs on as Mahoning Valley Speedway Hobby Stock division sponsor

Long-time Mahoning Valley Speedway marketing partner Harry’s U-Pull-It Auto Parts of West Hazleton is stepping up in 2023 as the official sponsor of the Hobby Stock class.

Through the efforts of Harry’s U-Pull-It Auto Parts proprietor Joe Kress and Mahoning Valley Speedway Operations Manager Todd Baer, an agreement was reached to have the popular eastern Pennsylvania salvage yard come on this season as the official Hobby Stock class sponsor.

“It was great working with Joe (Kress) and have him back with us at Mahoning Valley Speedway. Over the years his sponsorship has been greatly appreciated and now he’s gone a step further in becoming a class backer of the Hobby Stocks,” stated Baer.

“And it makes perfect sense too with that division since just about everything related to the Hobby Stocks are actual stock parts and Harry’s U-Pull-It Auto Parts is where our guys can turn to when seeking needed parts for their cars.”

Harry’s U-Pull-It Auto Parts is a family owned and operated business with several locations including their home base, a 200-acre site located just west of Hazle Township in the Green Ridge section of West Hazleton.

Additional locations are 1510 East Jonathan Street in Allentown, 2557 Geryville Pike in Pennsburg and the newest facility, Harry’s We-Buy-It at 131 Second Street in Plains.

Harry’s U-Pull-It Auto Parts is a self-service used auto parts salvage yard. Admission to the yard is $2.00 per person.

This year marks the 12th season for the Hobby Stocks which was created to be an affordable entry level stock car comprised of front wheel drive four cylinder build vehicles of both domestic and foreign manufactures.

Under that basis the class has grown significantly over time and even led to Rookie Hobby Stock class that was put in place and now referred to as the Futures division.

Mahoning Valley Speedway’s Opening Night 2023 is slated for Saturday, April 8 at 3:00 pm headlined by the Race of Champions Series Modifieds plus Street Socks, Dirt Modifieds, Pro 4s, Hobby Stocks, Futures and the JuiceBox Division.

Please log onto the official Mahoning Valley Speedway website at www.mahoningvalley-speedway. com or on Facebook at Mahoning Valley Speedway for updated info and news. Mahoning Valley Speedway is located on PA route 443 just a few miles west of Lehighton.

For additional information on Harry’s U-Pull-It Auto Parts please check out their website at www.wegoused.com

MVS PR