Campers arriving for the March 24-26 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix NASCAR tripleheader weekend will be welcomed to Circuit of The Americas (COTA) with a free, fun-filled party as well as a barbeque cookoff featuring some of Texas’ best competition grillers.

The Camper Party gets kicking at 7 p.m. CT on Friday, March 24 in Lot N following the day’s on-track activities with the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS).

The event, hosted by Jose Castillo, will feature a live performance by the 1st Cavalry Division Band from Fort Hood beginning at 8:30 p.m. The six-member band will play popular songs from all genres of music, including country, rock and pop.

Special guest appearances will be sprinkled throughout the event along with visits from the country’s best Ricky Bobby impersonator and social media star Justin “Danger” Nunley. Speedway Children’s Charities will also conduct a live auction featuring racing memorabilia and items as part of its weekend activities.

Free Busch Light beer will be available on site while supplies last to those 21 and over with a valid ID.

On Saturday, March 25, Lot N will have the aroma of barbeque wafting through the air as the ATX BBQ Showdown presented by Pit Boss gets underway. This International Barbeque Cookers Association-sanctioned event will feature teams competing in three categories for judging. One half-chicken competition for judging begins at noon, followed by pork spare ribs at 1:30 p.m. and brisket at 3 p.m.

Judges include:

Erica Blaire – Pit Boss Master and winner of Food Network’s BBQ Brawl (All categories)

Justin “Danger” Nunley – Social Media Influencer (All categories)

Kirk Naumann – Executive Chef for Pit Boss® Grills (All categories)

Dan Thiessen – Dansons Founder and CEO (Ribs only)

Awards will be presented to the top five in each category with a $5,000 payout during the pre-race ceremonies for Sunday’s EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) race. The entry fee is $500, which includes a 40’ x 40’ RV and pit spot along with two general admission tickets for the race weekend. Click HERE to register for the competition and to learn more about the event.

Lot N is located off Elroy Road between turns two and six on the outside of the circuit layout. Camping spots, beginning as low as $100 for tents and $400 for RVs in Lot N, remain available. Click HERE to explore the available options and pricing throughout the property.

The EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix culminates a three-day event that features the NCS, NXS and NCTS. The weekend kicks off Friday, March 24 with FEVO Friday that includes practice and qualifying for the NXS and NCTS. Saturday, March 25 is action-packed with NCS qualifying, the Pit Boss 250 presented by USA TODAY NXS race and XPEL 225 NCTS race.

Tickets:

Tickets for the March 24-26 NASCAR at COTA tripleheader weekend are on sale now at NASCARatCOTA.com. Three-day weekend packages for adults including the Darius Rucker pre-race concert start at just $99 and just $10 for kids 12 and under. Further details can be found on the NASCAR at COTA website.

COTA PR