One of the most memorable experiences for NASCAR fans is seeing the stars of the sport up close on race day. Fans attending this weekend’s NASCAR tripleheader at Circuit of The Americas (COTA) will have plenty of opportunities to catch their favorite drivers for a picture, autograph or even a fist-bump.

NASCAR at COTA weekend driver appearances kick off on FEVO Friday with a Q&A session with NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS) driver Dean Thompson at the Toyota Racing Experience display in the Fan Zone at 2:15 p.m. CT.

Before they strap in for Saturday’s XPEL 225 NCTS race, drivers Grant Enfinger, Rajah Caruth and Daniel Dye will be answering fan questions at the Team Chevy display in the Fan Zone at 9:45 a.m. Fans can also catch a Q&A session with NCTS driver Taylor Gray at the Toyota Racing Experience display in the Fan Zone at 10 a.m.

Prior to Saturday’s Pit Boss 250 presented by USA TODAY NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) race, Sammy Smith will take questions from fans at the Toyota Racing Experience display in the Fan Zone at 11:45 a.m. while Brandon Jones (11:45 a.m.) and Josh Berry (12 p.m.) will be at the Team Chevy display in the Fan Zone. At noon, fans can meet Justin Allgaier, Sam Mayer, Miguel Paludo, Jones and Berry at the JR Motorsports/Legacy Motor Club souvenir rig in the Fan Zone.

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) driver Daniel Suarez will be at Freeway Insurance on North Interstate Highway 35 in Austin, Texas Saturday at 3 p.m. meeting race fans in town for Sunday’s EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix.

On Sunday morning, fans enjoying the plethora of free entertainment in the Fan Zone in the Grand Plaza can see NCS drivers Harrison Burton (10:30 a.m.), Chase Briscoe (10:30 a.m.), Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (11 a.m.), A.J. Allmendinger (11:15 a.m.) and Brad Keselowski (11:45 a.m.) on the EchoPark Fan Zone Stage during Trackside Live hosted by Jose Castillo.

Defending EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix winner Ross Chastain will be meeting with fans Sunday at 10:30 a.m. at the TxDOT display in the Fan Zone while Denny Hamlin will be at the Toyota Racing Experience display in the Fan Zone at 12 p.m. answering fan questions.

Before Darius Rucker takes the stage at 12:45 p.m. for a one-hour concert prior to the 2:30 p.m. EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix NCS race, Chastain, Trackhouse Racing team owner Justin Marks, Martin Truex Jr. and Ryan Blaney will join host Castillo on the pre-race stage on the frontstretch for Q&A sessions from 12:05-12:30 p.m. While the NCS driver Q&A sessions, driver introductions and Darius Rucker pre-race concert are free with any race ticket, the purchase of a Track Pass ticket upgrade will allow those fans to move from the grandstands to the front of the stage for premier access.

Friday, March 24

Toyota Racing Experience Display in Fan Zone (Q&A Session) 2:15 p.m. – Dean Thompson



Saturday, March 25

Team Chevy Display in Fan Zone (Q&A Session) 9:45 a.m. – Grant Enfinger, Rajah Caruth and Daniel Dye 11:45 a.m. – Brandon Jones 12 p.m. – Josh Berry

Toyota Racing Experience Display in Fan Zone (Q&A Session) 10 a.m. – Taylor Gray 11:45 a.m. – Sammy Smith

JR Motorsports/Legacy Motor Club Souvenir Rig in Fan Zone (Autograph Session) 12 p.m. – Justin Allgaier, Sam Mayer, Miguel Paludo, Brandon Jones and Josh Berry

Freeway Insurance, 11139 North Interstate Highway 35, Suite 150, Austin, TX 78753 (Meet-&-Greet) 3 p.m. – Daniel Suarez



Sunday, March 26

Trackside Live on EchoPark Fan Zone Stage (Q&A Session) 10:30 a.m. – Harrison Burton and Chase Briscoe 11 a.m. – Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 11:15 a.m. – A.J. Allmendinger 11:45 a.m. – Brad Keselowski

TxDOT Display in Fan Zone (Meet-&-Greet) 10:30 a.m. – Ross Chastain

Toyota Racing Experience Display in Fan Zone (Q&A Session) 12 p.m. – Denny Hamlin

Pre-Race Stage on Frontstretch (Q&A Session) 12:05 p.m. – Ross Chastain and Justin Marks 12:15 p.m. – Martin Truex Jr. 12:30 p.m. – Ryan Blaney



