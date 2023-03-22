Two-time Emmy Award-winning actor, writer and producer Brendan Hunt, who co-stars in the Apple TV+ global phenomenon Ted Lasso, will serve as the Grand Marshal for Sunday’s EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) race at Circuit of The Americas (COTA) and highlight the weekend’s dignitary roster.

Hunt will have the honor of providing the “Drivers, start your engines” command to the NCS field for Sunday’s EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix on the 20-turn, 3.41-mile permanent road course in Austin, Texas (2:30 p.m. CT, TV: FOX, Radio: PRN, SiriusXM).

He is best known for his role as “Coach Beard” in Ted Lasso and has won consecutive Emmy Awards in 2021 and ’22 for “Outstanding Comedy Series” as the show’s producer. Hunt is a six-time Emmy Award nominee, including five with Ted Lasso. In 2021, he was a nominee for “Best Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series” as well as two nominations for “Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series.”

The blockbuster comedy series, co-created by Hunt with Jason Sudeikis, Joe Kelly and Bill Lawrence, recently opened its third season on March 15. Hunt has appeared in a wide variety of critically acclaimed television programs and films throughout his career. Prior to Ted Lasso, he is most known for his roles in Community, Key and Peele, Parks and Recreation and Horrible Bosses 2.

Three-time Grammy Award-winning singer Darius Rucker will serve as the Honorary Starter and wave the green flag to commence the third running of the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix. Earlier that day, Rucker will treat the crowd to a pre-race concert on the frontstretch beginning at 12:45 p.m. CT.

Adrianne Palicki, known for her critically acclaimed role of “Tyra Collette” in the hit series, Friday Night Lights, will help lead the NCS field to the green flag as the Honorary Pace Car Driver.

Palicki’s current project has her starring next to the female lead with Broken Lizard in Searchlight Pictures Quasi, a satirical take on The Hunchback of Notre Dame. Quasi will debut Thursday, April 20 on Hulu. Most recently, she starred in the anthology film With/In and for three seasons of Hulu’s The Orville.

Performing the national anthem will be Golden Globe Award and Critic’s Choice Award nominee actor/producer Jaime Camil. Camil is beloved by many from his roles on Jane the Virgin and Disney’s Coco and currently co-starring on the hit show Schmigadoon!, which has its second season premiere on April 5 on Apple TV+. Rounding out the list of extraordinary dignitaries will be ESPN SportsCenter co-anchor Sage Steele delivering the invocation.

Dignitaries for Saturday’s Pit Boss 250 presented by USA TODAY NASCAR Xfinity Series race:

Grand Marshal: Dansons company-wide raffle winner.

Honorary Starter: Dansons Chief Executive Officer Dan Thiessen.

National Anthem: Christian recording artist Payton Keller.

Victory Lane Trophy Presenter: Dansons Chief Executive Officer Dan Thiessen.

Invocation: Dansons Chief Operating Officer Jordan Thiessen.

Dignitaries for Saturday’s XPEL 225 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race:

Grand Marshal: Porsche North Austin General Manager Christian Ames.

Porsche North Austin General Manager Christian Ames. Honorary Starter: Authentic Details owner Brad McRae.

Authentic Details owner Brad McRae. God Bless America: Christian recording artist Payton Keller.

Victory Lane Trophy Presenter: XPEL Vice President of Corporate Development Michael Mayall.

Invocation: NCS driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

