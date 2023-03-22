The Raceline Radio Network and Merrittville Speedway Hook Up Again for 2023 on News Talk 610 CKTB!

The Raceline Radio Network, Canada’s National Radio Motorsport Authority for 31 seasons is once again delighted to announce the renewal of their marketing and advertising partnership with Merrittville Speedway, Thorold, Ontario for the 2023 racing campaign.





The re-signing marks Merrittville’s 72nd consecutive season as Canada’s oldest and longest operating dirt track, carrying on the tradition of The Best Family Entertainment in Niagara!

Raceline Radio is heard in Merrittville’s immediate market serving their loyal fan base in Niagara, Southern Ontario and Western New York on News Talk 610 CKTB Radio St. Catharines, Monday nights at 11 PM, and Saturday evenings at 6 PM Eastern.





Merrittville’s schedule and results are also prominent on 610 CKTB on the Raceline Radio Friday morning racing weekend preview segment of “Niagara in Morning with Tim Denis”, and the Monday morning Raceline Radio Race Wrap following sports on the half-hours.





“Every season Merrittville’s history becomes even more impressive! Seventy-two consecutive seasons of uninterrupted operation is truly amazing and unequalled in the sport in Canada! I have always been very proud of my personal and professional history with Merrittville that dates back to the 1970’s as track announcer when my wife Janice’s family co-owned Merrittville, through their sustaining partnership with Raceline Radio on News Talk 610 CKTB. Don and Lorraine Spiece’s ownership, management and vision upholds the Merrittville tradition for current and future generations of race fans,” stated Niagara-based Raceline Radio Network anchor Erik Tomas. “Their Merrittville Eats food plaza has also been an overwhelming success as the Speedway has become a vibrant and lucrative multi-function year-round facility similar to the highly successful business model now used by thriving motorsport venues across the industry. The Raceline Radio Network is extremely honoured to play a part in Merrittville’s heritage and growth,” Tomas added.





“72 years for us and 31 years for Raceline Radio! We love big numbers! Erik and Raceline Radio on 610 CKTB continue to do an excellent job connecting with race fans and getting the Merrittville message out there,” offered Merrittville Speedway owner and General Manager Lorraine Spiece. "The fans are back after the Covid restrictions and we can’t thank them enough for their loyal support, especially of our Merrittville Eats facility that’s been a huge hit with the fans and the general public. Erik and Raceline Radio on CKTB have been tremendous promoting Merrittville’s great racing, delicious food and our “Merrittville Gives Back” community programs,” Spiece continued.





Merrittville Speedway’s “Gives Back” programs support neighbours and fellow Niagara residents through fundraising, their annual Christmas Gift giveaway, their spring bicycle giveaway, and non-perishable food collection at their annual Fall Market.





News Talk 610 CKTB St. Catharines is one of 9 Raceline Radio Network affiliates across Canada. The program covers auto racing locally, regionally, nationally and internationally year-round boasting 13 airings per week.

Raceline Radio is broadcast from the studios of Global News Radio 900 CHML Hamilton Ontario and linked to Sportsnet 590 The FAN Toronto Ontario, is distributed and marketed by Rogers Communications.

