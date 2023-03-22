NASCAR Welcomes Chicago’s Own McDonald’s as Founding Partner of Chicago Street Race Weekend

Today, NASCAR introduced McDonald’s as the first founding partner of the first-ever Chicago Street Race Weekend. McDonald’s will have official presenting, marketing and promotional rights for the Chicago Street Race Weekend including the NASCAR Cup Series’ Grant Park 220 and NASCAR Xfinity Series’ The Loop 121 races in downtown Chicago over Fourth of July Weekend, July 1-2.

“NASCAR plays such an important role in sports culture, so we’re thrilled to be the first founding partner of this race in our hometown of Chicago,” said Elizabeth Campbell, Senior Director of Cultural Engagement, McDonald's USA. “We look forward to showing up for our racing fans and putting on a successful event in a city rich with sports history.”

McDonald’s will have a visible presence throughout the Chicago Street Race Weekend including on-course branding in a dedicated founding partner section as well as the historic start-finish line near Buckingham Fountain. The McDonald’s brand will also be featured at fan entrances, concert stages, wayfinding, and additional locations throughout the event’s footprint.

“McDonald’s is an iconic global brand with roots in Chicago, so it is the perfect founding partner for one of the most anticipated sporting events in NASCAR’s 75-year history, the Chicago Street Race,” said Julie Giese, Chicago Street Race President. “We are grateful to our partners at McDonald’s for embracing this historic event as we reimagine a two-day sports and entertainment weekend experience in the heart of downtown Chicago.” .

As a partner with 23XI Racing, McDonald’s is the primary sponsor for multiple races for Bubba Wallace in the No. 23 and Tyler Reddick in the No. 45 Toyota Camrys in the 2023 Cup Series season. 23XI Racing, now in its third season, is co-owned by NBA Legend Michael Jordan and Cup Series star Denny Hamlin.

“The Chicago Street Race is going to be such a great weekend for our sport. As we continue to look for ways to showcase NASCAR to new and more diverse audiences, the backdrop of downtown Chicago and the lake are sure to provide a really unique setting for a race,” said NASCAR Driver Bubba Wallace. “McDonald’s has been a great supporter of me and my team at 23XI Racing, so there will be a little added incentive for us as we race with the Golden Arches on our car in the city the brand has called home for more than a half-century."

McDonald’s will be featured prominently on the NBC broadcasts of the Chicago Street Race Weekend, Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM Radio national radio broadcasts, and have an expansive presence on NASCAR’s digital platforms.

“We are proud to expand the partnership of one of the most recognizable and global brands within NASCAR as part of the Chicago Street Race Weekend,” said Jeff Wohlschlaeger, SVP, Chief Sales Officer, NASCAR. “McDonald’s brand strength is unrivaled, and we are proud they are supporting NASCAR’s first-ever Cup Series street race in their hometown of Chicago.”

Look for future announcements about the partnership between McDonald’s and the Chicago Street Race that will further support NASCAR’s overarching commitment to the Chicago community and programs that will have a positive and lasting impact on local youth and teens.

NASCAR PR