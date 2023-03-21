Bubba’s Block Party Returns to Richmond Raceway on March 31

NASCAR announced today plans to bring back a community block party hosted by 23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace. The free-ticketed, family-friendly event will take place from 6-10 p.m. March 31 at Virginia Credit Union Live! located at Richmond Raceway.

Bubba’s Block Party precedes three days of NASCAR racing action as Richmond Raceway hosts the Toyota Owners 400 Weekend featuring the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour’s Virginia is for Racing Lovers 150 on Friday, March 31, the NASCAR Xfinity Series’ ToyotaCare 250 on Saturday, April 1, and the Toyota Owners 400 on Sunday, April 2.

"We’re excited to bring Bubba’s Block Party to the Richmond community for a second consecutive year. The feedback we received last summer was very positive and we want to keep the momentum going,” said Pete Jung, NASCAR Chief Marketing Officer. “This is an important initiative that fosters a community of inclusion and support while exposing our sport to new fans. We’re thrilled to know it has been very well received.”

The free ticketed event hosted by Desi Banks will offer guest performances by Backyard Band and The Art of Noise RVA. Attendees will also enjoy iRacing, video games and live pit stop demonstrations by Wallace’s No. 23 pit crew. Wallace will engage the audience as part of a fireside chat which will focus on his career journey and NASCAR’s efforts to promote diversity and inclusion across the sport.

Bubba’s Block Party is a community-focused NASCAR initiative that aims to drive awareness, access and engagement to the sport among the Black community while generating excitement around the race weekend.

“I’m thrilled to bring my block party back to Richmond this year,” Wallace said. It’s important to make sure everyone feels welcome at the track. I’m happy to keep creating these spaces and to spark more conversation around the sport. It’s going to be a good time.”

NASCAR will join forces again with Black Restaurant Week and their local network for a food truck village at the event serving up local bites from Black-owned businesses to drive awareness, support and economic impact. Featured business include: Traditionz Mobile Kitchen, K & M Salmon Balls & Cakes, Kingzz Water Ice, Tasty Cuisine by M&D, Taste Good Authentic Jaflava, Bajan Goodness and Hooks Lunchbox.

Bubba’s Block Party is open to the public and is a family friendly event suited for children ages 4 and up. For more information and to RSVP visit bubbasblockparty.com.

Fans are encouraged to get their tickets now for Toyota Owners 400 Weekend at 866-455-7223 or online at richmondraceway.com. Fans can view the full 2023 NASCAR schedule and purchase tickets at www.nascar.com/2023schedule.

Richmond Raceway PR