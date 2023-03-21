Grandview Speedway Ready for Practice This Saturday, March 25, Opener April 1

The 61st anniversary season of professional auto racing at Grandview Speedway, will officially begin on Saturday, April 1 with the running of the VP Racing Fuels Bruce Rogers Memorial Money Maker.

However, before that occurs, Saturday, March 25 will be the traditional free-to-the-public practice session open to all racing divisions. Drivers will have the opportunity to test their reworked or brand-new equipment for the new season before competition officially begins next week. Race fans will have the chance to come out and see their favorite drivers for the first time and check out some of the new car creations for the new year.

Pit gates will open at 10 am, and the practice session will start at 12 noon and run till 5 pm. Admission to the pit area is $35 and no license is required, grandstand admission for spectators is free.

Also on March 25, fans who purchased season passes will be able to come to the track and select their seats for the new season starting at 10 am.

There is still time to purchase a Grandview season pass, covering all Saturday night events, from the VP Racing Fuels Bruce Rogers Memorial through to the Freedom 38 Sportsman and Freedom 76 Modified championship races in September. The season pass does not include the Rogers Family/Bob Miller promoted Thunder on the Hill special events, or the Outlaw Enduro/Vintage race events.

Season passes, priced at $400 per pass, can be ordered by sending a check or money order to Grandview Speedway, 87 Wilt Road, Bechtelsville, Pa. 19505. If ordering a pass for someone else, please make note of that with your request please. To speed up the delivery process, please send along a self-addressed stamped envelope. Season passes can also be purchased at the track on Practice Day, March 25.

The 2023 season will begin on Saturday, April 1 with the VP Racing Fuels Bruce Rogers Memorial Money Maker which is open to both Big and Small Block Modified competitors. The race will be 50-laps, paying a cool $7500 to win as well as $1000 to take the green flag in the main event. The feature race winner will also receive a guaranteed starting spot in the September 16 Freedom 76.

Race time on Opening Night is 6 pm, which will be the starting time for all Saturday night programs for the month of April. Pit gates open at 1 pm, grandstand gates open at 4 pm, the drivers meeting is at 4 pm. followed by the draw for position, followed by warm-ups at 5 pm.

Grandstand admission for adults is $30, students 12-16 with ID pay $20, and age 11 and under are admitted free. Pit admission is $40 with a license and $45 without a license.

Grandview Speedway management has announced that new for this season, the Opening Night program will now be sanctioned by NASCAR and will be the first point race of the new campaign for both the Modified and Sportsman divisions toward both the track and NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Championships.

As was announced earlier, only the driver is required to hold a NASCAR license for competition during the season, with owners and crew members having the option to enter the pits as members or pay a non-member fee. Management does encourage purchasing the NASCAR license for the additional insurance coverage.

For the Bruce Rogers Memorial event, all drivers are welcome to compete as in years past, and if any driver is not a track regular, the Speedway will cover the cost of the $25 temporary NASCAR driver license for this one night of competition.

The feature event will qualify 24 cars to start. There will be no provisional or guaranteed starters added of any kind. Heat races will be lined up by a straight draw, consolation qualifiers will follow to set the field for the 50-lap championship feature.

There is no entry fee for this special event, however drivers are encouraged to pre-enter by calling or texting 484.256.4375, providing the driver’s name, contact information and phone number. Drivers are also reminded to visit the speedway website at www.grandviewspeedway.com to print and fill out a W-9 form and bring it with them to the track on Opening Night. The W-9 form must be provided to the pit office to be eligible for drivers to draw for heat race starting spots.

Information on car rules (tires and weights etc.) are listed for the VP Racing Fuels Bruce Rogers Memorial Money Maker on the speedway website at www.grandviewspeedway.com under the Bruce Rogers Memorial tab.

The T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman will also begin their point season on the Opening Night program in a full show which includes qualifying events and a 25-lap feature race.

Saturday, April 8 is set aside as a rain date if needed for the opener. However, if not needed, then it will be a two-division program for the T.P. Trailer 358 Modifieds and T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman under the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series banner.

Track Chaplain Pastor Don Kerns will be hosting a Chapel on the Hill worship service with communion at the main gate meet and greet area at 4 pm. on Opening Night. Come as you are, all are welcome to attend.

Speedway management would also like to let all race teams that compete at Grandview know that tires are currently available at BFP Specialty in Bethel, Pa. They will also be available at the track on practice day March 25th.

VP Racing Fuels is the sponsor of the season opener and will have a VP fuel truck on hand for this event. Once again as was the case last season, there will not be a fuel truck at the speedway on a weekly basis, so race teams need to plan accordingly.

Since the 1960’s, Grandview Speedway has been presenting exciting wheel to wheel NASCAR stock car racing every Saturday Night starting in April and running through September, plus special events. Grandview Speedway is located at 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, Pa. 19505, just off Route 100, ten miles north of Pottstown, Pa.

Information is always available at www.grandviewspeedway.com or on Facebook, or by telephone at 610.754.7688.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Saturday, March 25 – Free-to-the-Public Open Practice, All Divisions– 12 Noon

Saturday, April 1 – 61st Anniversary Season Opener – 6th Annual VP Racing Fuels Bruce Rogers Memorial Money Maker T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds 50 laps, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman – 6 pm.

Saturday, April 8 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman – 6 pm.

Saturday, April 15 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman – 6 pm.

Sunday, April 16 – Outlaw Racing Series Enduro and Outlaw Racing Series Vintage – 1 pm.

Grandview Speedway PR