Richmond Raceway, Martinsville Speedway Renew Partnership with Virginia Tourism Corporation for NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Races

Richmond Raceway and Martinsville Speedway announced today a renewal of their partnership with the Virginia Tourism Corporation (VTC) that includes the naming rights for two NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour races scheduled for the Commonwealth.

The Virginia is for Racing Lovers 150 will take place Friday, March 31, and will be a part of Toyota Owners 400 Weekend featuring the ToyotaCare 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday, April 1, and the Toyota Owners 400 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, April 2.

“Richmond Raceway is thrilled to be hosting the Virginia is for Racing Lovers 150 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour race once again,” said Richmond Raceway President Lori Collier Waran. “Richmond Raceway is a major attraction for the travelers of Virginia. Welcoming this series back will help promote the VTC’s mission to continue developing tourism in the Commonwealth of Virginia.”

“We are proud to continue our support for the Virginia is for Racing Lovers 150,” said Rita McClenny, President and CEO of Virginia Tourism Corporation. “Richmond Raceway is a major tourist attraction for race fans visiting the area and Virginians alike. We are looking forward to travelers discovering why Virginia is the destination for racing lovers.”

Richmond first hosted a modified race in NASCAR’s inaugural season on May 16, 1948. This was the first NASCAR sanctioned race in Virginia. Since then, Richmond has hosted the modern-day NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour from 1990-1993, 1997, 1999-2022 and 2021-2022.

The Virginia is for Racing Lovers 200 Whelen Modified Tour season finale is slated for Thursday, Oct. 26 and a part of the NASCAR Playoffs race weekend featuring Dead On Tools 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday, Oct. 28 and the Xfinity 500 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, Oct. 29.

The first modified race at Martinsville Speedway was a part of NASCAR’s inaugural season on July 4, 1948. This race would be the third NASCAR sanctioned race in the history of the Commonwealth of Virginia. NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour raced at the significant half-mile short track from 1985-2002, 2005-2010 and 2021-2022.

“The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour draws nationwide attention to Martinsville, so it’s a fitting platform to promote Virginia as a tourist destination,” said Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell. “We can’t to wait to welcome fans and visitors to the beauty and wonder only Virginia provides during our incredible fall weekend of racing.”

To learn more about Virginia Tourism Corporation, visit virginia.org.

Richmond Raceway PR