Full Throttle Fun Lineup for Ppg 375 Weekend at Texas Motor Speedway

A wide array of fan-friendly entertainment and driver-interactive events are just part of the Full Throttle Fun lineup race fans can look forward to during the NTT INDYCAR SERIES PPG 375/NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 250 doubleheader weekend at Texas Motor Speedway April 1-2.

Below is a closer look at all the happenings surrounding the side-by-side on-track competition provided by Saturday’s NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 250 and Sunday’s NTT INDYCAR SERIES PPG 375:

· NTT INDYCAR SERIES and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Autograph Sessions

o Both autograph sessions will take place Saturday, April 1

o The events take place in the infield directly across from the No Limits Grille

o Free infield access for all fans with a race day ticket

o NTT INDYCAR SERIES – full field from 9:45-10:30 a.m.

o NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series from 12:30-1:15 p.m.

· Garage Stage NTT INDYCAR SERIES Drivers & Legends Q&A Sessions

o This event will take place on Sunday, April 2, from 9:00-10:15 a.m.

o The Performance Racing Network’s Brad Gillie will host drivers, celebrities and other legendary guests on the stage located in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES Garage

o Track Pass holders will have access to be in front of the stage

o All of the interviews will also be shown on Big Hoss TV, the world’s largest HD TV

· Post-PPG 375 INDYCAR SERIES Garage Access

o The Texas Motor Speedway tradition continues with all race fans having access to the NTT INDYCAR SERIES Garage beginning 30 minutes after the checkered flag for the April 2 PPG 375.

· A full schedule of spectacular Lone Star Sideshows

o Shows scheduled for both April 1 and 2

o Lucha Libre Mexicana, XPogo Stunt Team, Trick Roper, Cowboy Magician, Stilt Walker and a Strolling Cowboy Musician roaming the Fan Zone and Concourse

· The Newest culinary delights from Levy Restaurants

o Tri-Tip Sandwich Wrap, sold only at the South open-air bar on the main concourse

o Texas Hill Grinder

o Chipotle Chicken Rice Bowl

o Wheels of Fire specialty cocktail available at the North and South open-air bars on the main concourse

o The Texas Motor Speedway Specialty Souvenir Cup will be available at all three open-air bars on the main concourse.

· No Limits Next Facility Amenities

o They debuted last fall but it’s always good to remind Texas Motor Speedway race fans of the newest fan amenities including: the three No Limits Texas open-air bars, totaling more than 7,000 feet of bar space and now featuring bar stools; the world’s longest belly-up bar, extending from Turn 4 to Turn 1, or the length of 10 football fields; and expanded seating and leg room with drink rails for a more pleasurable spectator experience.

The NTT INDYCAR SERIES PPG 375 headlines a two-day race weekend that also features the SpeedyCash.com 250 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Series race on Saturday, April 1 (3:30 p.m. CT, TV: FS1, Radio: MRN, SiriusXM, 95.9 The Ranch - local). The weekend culminates Sunday, April 2, with the running of the PPG 375 beginning at 11:30 a.m. CT (TV: NBC, Radio: SiriusXM, INDYCAR Radio Network).

Ticket information and online purchases are available at www.texasmotorspeedway.com .

Texas Motor Speedway’s 2023 events schedule consists of everything from the April 1-2 NTT INDYCAR SERIES/NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series doubleheader and the Sept. 23-24 NASCAR Playoffs weekend, car shows and competitions and the Ducks Unlimited Expo, the four-day Hwy 30 Music Fest and Bandas y Trocas Hispanic concert and truck show, and then wrapping up the year with the family-favorite and speedway tradition Gift of Lights holiday light show.

Season tickets and camping for Texas Motor Speedway’s 2023 major event season are on sale now. Save up to 33 percent versus buying individual tickets, get the best seat selection and more. All-new reduced rates are available for the GEICO Infield, GEICO VIP and WinStar World Casino & Resort Lone Star Circle camping areas. Click HERE for more information and to purchase season tickets.