Martinsville Speedway Renews Partnership with Call811.com for NASCAR Xfinity Series Spring Race

Martinsville Speedway announced today their partnership with Call811.com, the national website to access before you dig, will continue for the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series spring race, the Call811.com Before You Dig 250, on Saturday, April 15.

“The partnership between Call811.com and Martinsville Speedway is one we really value,” said Clay Campbell, President of Martinsville Speedway. “Their mission of worksite safety regarding digging projects provides protection for all communities nationwide, including our own. We’re pleased to support the Call811.com message and welcome them back to our spring race weekend.”

Call811.com is an easy online resource for finding out how to contact each state’s 811 center, and about the specific state’s digging law. The 811 process protects local communities! Hitting a buried utility line while digging can cause serious injuries or death, costly repairs, civil penalties and fines, or disruption of vital utility services local communities rely on every day.

A few business days before any homeowner/occupant, farmer, or contractor begins a digging project, they must use the free 811 process in their state to request the approximate location of buried utilities to be marked with paint or flags, then wait the required timeframe to ensure all affected utilities have responded before ever putting a shovel in the ground. Once utility locations are identified, it is always necessary to dig with care according to each state’s requirements.

Use the FREE 811 process EVERY TIME for EVERY DIG.

“811 centers, utility owners, and locating partners across the nation work together to make excavation activities safer for all Americans before they start any digging project. The message of always using ‘Call811.com’ before digging is very important and we have an obligation to share it with as broad an audience as possible,” said Roger Lipscomb, President/Executive Director of OHIO811. “Partnering with NASCAR allows us to bring this important lifesaving message to their very large and devoted fan base.”

The spring race weekend at Martinsville Speedway kicks off Friday night, April 14, with the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Long John Silver’s 200 at 7:30 pm ET. The action continues Saturday with the NASCAR Xfinity Series Call811.com Before You Dig 250. Sunday rounds out the weekend of racing as drivers from the NASCAR Cup Series tackle the short track on Sunday, April 16 in 400 epic laps.

Tickets for the upcoming race weekend, featuring the Call811.com Before You Dig 250, are available for purchase via phone at 877-RACE-TIX or online at www.martinsvillespeedway.com.

Martinsville Speedway PR