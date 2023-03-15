NOCO Joins Forces with Martinsville Speedway to Power NASCAR Cup Series Spring Race

The NASCAR Cup Series will be charged up and ready to go at Martinsville Speedway as the track announced today NOCO will serve at the entitlement partner for the spring race on Sunday, April 16.

The NOCO 400 will cap off a weekend of racing action at Martinsville Speedway on Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. William Byron, who has won the most recent two Cup Series races at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and Phoenix Raceway, is the defending race winner.

“NOCO has been increasing their presence in NASCAR and it’s great to see them move into a race entitlement role with the NOCO 400,” said Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell. “There is so much energy surrounding the racing at Martinsville and we can’t think of a better pairing for our Cup Series race.”

NOCO has been a longstanding family-owned company for over 100 years that designs and creates premium consumer battery chargers, jump starters, and batteries, as well as a wide range of accessories. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, since 1914, NOCO's brands and products are sold in over 50 countries worldwide.

“We are proud to expand our relationship with NASCAR with the NOCO 400 in Martinsville,” said NOCO CEO William Nook. “The ability to showcase our brand and products alongside the world's most elite drivers and passionate fanbase was a paramount factor determining the partnership in this event. We look forward to the race weekend and connecting with the Martinsville fans.”

The Long John Silver’s 200 kicks off the weekend of racing at Martinsville Speedway, as drivers from the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series take to the track on Friday, April 14 at 7:30 pm ET. The excitement continues Saturday, April 15 with the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at 7:30 pm, followed by Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series NOCO 400 at 3 pm, all at the iconic venue known to bring the action.

Tickets for the upcoming race weekend, featuring the NOCO 400, are available for purchase via phone at 877-RACE-TIX or online at www.martinsvillespeedway.com.

Martinsville Speedway PR