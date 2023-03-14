SCC Atlanta adds great race weekend experiences in effort to help kids in need

When NASCAR races into Atlanta this weekend Speedway Children’s Charities Atlanta will be there hosting fun events for fans and raising funds that will help children in need.

The fun kicks off early with the fan-favorite Laps for Charity Presented by Ambetter Health and the Centene Charitable Foundation. With a $60 donation to SCC Atlanta, participants get to drive their own vehicle on the 28-degree high banks for three laps behind the AMS pace car.

Once the race weekend kicks into full gear, SCC Atlanta will have several initiatives around the speedway, including the Lucky Raffle during Friday night’s Camper Appreciation Party, Silent Auctions in Club One and the Red Bucket Brigade on Saturday and Sunday, and the newly added Hot Laps on Sunday morning. With a $125 donation, Hot Laps participants will get a three-lap ride around Atlanta Motor Speedway’s high banks in an official pace vehicle.

“NASCAR race weekends are a great opportunity for us to put on some fun, memorable events for fans to enjoy and raise money that will make a difference for children in our area,” said Kathy Bradley, director of the Atlanta chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities. “Race fans provide generous contributions every year and we see the positive impact that makes each year when we deliver grants to local organizations helping kids in need.”

On top of the events SCC Atlanta is hosting during race weekend, the charity is also holding an online auction where fans can bid on exceptional raceday experiences like a hauler tour with NASCAR driver Corey Lajoie and a Victory Lane experience where the winning bidder will get a photo with the race winner.

To find more information and register for these events, fans can visit https://www.speedwaycharities. org/atlanta/. Tickets and camping accommodations for the Ambetter Health 400 weekend are available online at www.AtlantaMotorSpeedway.com.

