Finish Line Party presented by Richmond Raceway set for March 30

Cue the confetti, Richmond Raceway announced it will host a Finish Line Party to begin the Toyota Owners 400 Weekend, March 30. The simultaneous rooftop parties will take place at three different iconic Richmond venues.

The celebrations will take place at the Quirk Hotel Rooftop starting at 5:30 p.m., New York Deli at 6:30 p.m., and The HofGarden Rooftop at 7:30 p.m. All three parties are located within minutes of each other making it easy for fans to come and go as pleased.

The parities will include appearances from Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, Richmond Raceway President Lori Collier Waran and multiple NASCAR personalities. In addition to music, giveaways, and food and drinks for purchase.

“I am looking forward to using this time to interact with our passionate NASCAR fans and share my excitement about the Toyota Owners 400 Weekend,” said Richmond Raceway President Lori Collier Waran. “With this being NASCAR’s 75th anniversary season, I can’t think of a better way to celebrate together.”

Richmond Raceway will host its first NASCAR weekend of the 2023 season, March 31-April 2. The Toyota Owners 400 Weekend will begin with the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour race on Friday, March 31. The NASCAR Xfinity Series’ ToyotaCare 250 follows at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 1, and the NASCAR Cup Series’ Toyota Owners 400 at 3:30 on Sunday, April 2.

Visit richmondraceway.com or call 866-455-7223 to secure 2023 NASCAR tickets.

