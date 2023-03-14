Multi-Platinum Superstar Cole Swindell to Perform Saturday Night Infield Concert Presented by Cabo Wabo Tequila at Talladega Superspeedway

Longtime NASCAR fan and GRAMMY-nominated superstar Cole Swindell will headline Talladega Superspeedway’s Saturday Night Infield Concert Presented by Cabo Wabo Tequila, the track announced today. The multi-Platinum singer-songwriter will rock out with the fans for an evening of excitement before Sunday’s highly anticipated GEICO 500, as NASCAR returns to Talladega.

Swindell’s fourth studio album, Sterotype, tallied three back-to-back multi-week No. 1 hits: the Platinum-certified “Single Saturday Night,” the Platinum-certified “Never Say Never” (with Lainey Wilson) and, most recently, the Platinum-certified, five-week chart-topper “She Had Me At Heads Carolina.” His new single, “Drinkaby,” will be one of the three new songs on his upcoming deluxe album Stereotype Broken, available April 28.

“Cole has been lighting up the charts and he’s going to light up the stage as our Saturday Night Infield Concert performer,” said Talladega Superspeedway President Brian Crichton. “He’s an incredible talent and his passion for NASCAR just adds to the excitement of the weekend. I know he’s going to put on a great show for our fans.”

Swindell made his first mark on the country music scene in early the 2010s as a songwriter, penning hit songs for artists like Luke Bryan, Thomas Rhett and Scotty McCreery. It wasn’t until 2013 that Swindell made his vocal debut, independently releasing his first original song “Chillin’ It,” which quickly climbed to the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s Hot Country charts.

From there, Swindell rose to stardom. His 2014 debut album featured four consecutive No. 1 hits on the country charts, and his songwriting continued to flourish, co-writing the Florida Georgia Line hit song “This Is How We Roll,” in that same year. Since then, Swindell has released four studio albums and racked up 12 No. 1 hits.

“I have been a NASCAR fan my entire life,” said Swindell. “There’s not much that can beat getting to play a show in the center of it all – infield at Talladega! One of the biggest racing venues in all of NASCAR. I’m so excited to play in front of the NASCAR fans which are some of the biggest fans in country music. I can’t wait!”

Next up for Swindell will be joining Thomas Rhett this summer on the Home Team Tour.

The action at Talladega kicks off Saturday, April 22 with a doubleheader featuring the ARCA Menards Series General Tire 200 followed by the NASCAR Xfinity Series Ag-Pro 300 later that same day. Then the sun sets, and the party starts with Cole Swindell’s performance for the Saturday Night Infield Concert Presented by Cabo Wabo Tequila.

Saturday’s excitement continues into Sunday with the return of the NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway, as drivers prepare to tackle the iconic 33-degree banking. Admission to Swindell’s concert is free with purchase of tickets to Sunday’s race.

