Free Grandstand Admission Announced for Bush’s Beans Practice Day on April 7 at Bms; Fans Asked to Donate Cans of Bush’s Beans to Support Food Drive

Bristol Motor Speedway officials announced today that all fans will receive free grandstand admission to Bush’s Beans Practice Day on Friday, April 7. Track officials are asking fans who are able to donate cans of Bush’s Beans or other canned foods in exchange for the free grandstand admission to kick off the Food City Dirt Race weekend.



Bristol Motor Speedway through its Speedway Children’s Charities chapter has partnered with Second Harvest Food Bank and Feeding America for the food drive that will take place on April 7. The free day of racing will showcase the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series teams, who will be fine-tuning their racing vehicles in two separate rounds of practice.



Guests should bring their Bush’s Beans products or any type of canned foods to any BMS entrance where there will be collection bins for both Second Harvest Food Bank and Feeding America stationed to collect all donations.



“We are proud to partner with our good friends Second Harvest Food Bank and Feeding America for this important initiative to help feed those in need throughout our Appalachian Highlands region,” said Jerry Caldwell, president and general manager of Bristol Motor Speedway. “We have opened our Bush’s Beans Practice Day to provide free grandstand admission to all fans to come out and enjoy the racing. All we ask in return is that our guests who are able bring a can of Bush’s Beans or some other canned food to donate for this important food drive.”



Friday’s Bush’s Beans Practice Day will feature two Cup Series practices at 6:35 p.m. and 8:32 p.m. Two practices also will be held for the Craftsman Truck Series, at 5:35 p.m. and 8:02 p.m.



On Saturday, both series will compete in heat races during Bush’s Beans Qualifying to determine their race-day starting positions. Four 15-lap heat races in both the NASCAR Cup Series and Craftsman Truck Series will be conducted to determine the starting lineups for each main race. Bush’s Beans Qualifying heat races for the Food City Dirt Race in the Cup Series will be held at 6, 6:15, 6:30 and 6:45 p.m. The four Bush’s Beans Qualifying heat races for the WEATHER GUARD® Truck Race on Dirt will be held at 4:30, 4:45, 5 and 5:15 p.m. The Bush’s Beans Qualifying heat races on Saturday will precede the WEATHER GUARD® Truck Race on Dirt, which will take the green flag at 8 p.m. ET (FS1, MRN Radio, Sirius XM NASCAR Radio).



The Bristol race weekend will culminate with the NASCAR Cup Series returning to its roots with the historic Food City Dirt Race on Sunday evening, April 9 (7 p.m., FOX and PRN Radio).



To purchase tickets for the Food City Dirt Race, WEATHER GUARD® Truck Race on Dirt and Bush’s Beans Qualifying, please visit the BMS website, or call the BMS Ticket Sales Center at (866) 415-4158.

