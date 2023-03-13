Rules now in place as excitement continues to build for Evergreen Raceway/Mahoning Valley Speedway 602 Crate Modified Dual Track Series

Since the announcement of the 602 Cate Modified Dual Track Series (DTS) between Evergreen Raceway in Butler Township and Mahoning Valley Speedway in Lehighton there has been plenty of momentum gaining with competitors eagerly awaiting the chance to get the action underway. Six races, three at each track, will make up the DTS.

The first race takes place at Mahoning Valley on Saturday, April 22 and is sponsored by Rustic Roots Salon of Lehighton.

Race number two will be Sunday, June 11 at Evergreen and sponsored by Blue Mountain Woodworking of Bath.

On Saturday, July 8 it’s back to Mahoning Valley with Bruce George Paving & Excavating of Kunkletown as sponsor.

The DTS returns to Evergreen on Sunday, August 13 sponsored by Future Homes Custom Builders of Kunkletown.

The Series stays at Evergreen for the fifth instalment on Sunday, September 17 and will be sponsored by O & S Maintenance of Moscow.

The finale will be held at Mahoning Valley on October 7 and presented by Aqua Duck Water Transport of New Tripoli.

Each feature will pay $1000 to win, $500 for second, $400 to third, $300 for fourth and fifth on back receiving $200. Plus each race will designate five “Lucky Draw” awards worth an additional $1000. Following each feature a random draw of five pills will be picked. Each of the numbered pills will represent a finishing position and those spots will be awards an additional $200 courtesy of that night’s sponsor.

Conforming track points will be kept for the Series with a point fund in place. The point fund will go to the top three in Series standings with $1500, $1000 and $500 respectively. Drivers must participate in all six races and make a qualifying attempt in order to be eligible for the point fund. In the event of a tie then highest average finishes per driver will determine that outcome.

Funding for the DTS point fund is being provided by Blue Mountain Machine in Lehighton and John Blewett Inc., Scrap Auto & Scrap Metal Recycling from Howell, NJ.

Mahoning Valley will award 100 ‘show-up’ points to go along with the weekly class standings as. Evergreen will award regular points towards their season championship standings as well.

Each of the six races will carry a $50 registration fee per car. A pill draw will determine that race’s heat starting spots. The number of heats will be determined by car counts per event. The top five from each heat will transfer to the feature with the top three doing a redraw for main event line-ups.

Up to 22 cars will start each feature, however, the 21st and 22nd starters will forfeit green money. Coni’s will only be run if 23 of more cars are present.

At Mahoning Valley teams may utilize both a 10-inch or 12-inch wheel. There will be a $500 bonus given at all Mahoning DTS shows for the highest finishing car on a 10-inch wheel (all four corners) courtesy of Primary Service Group of Monmouth County, NJ.

At Evergreen three races all cars are only allowed 10-inche wheels.

The use of mirrors and radios are permitted. Hoosier 10-inch tires only at all DTS events and tire compounds must not be altered from manufactures’ specifications. The approved Hoosier tires will include F-45, 1060 and 1057. Any combination of tires will be permitted at either track for the DTS only.

All other rules including overall weights and left side percentages must comply with 602 Crate Modified rules per Evergreen or Mahoning depending on the event race is being held.

It is highly advised that teams familiarize themselves with both tracks 602 division rules. Post tech items to include but not limited to engines, clutches, transmissions, rear ends, shocks and claimed car weight.

In the event a race is rained out the make-up will take place at the next regularly scheduled date for that track.

The upsurge of appeal behind the 602 Crate Modifieds has led the two eastern Pennsylvania paved short tracks to pull their efforts together in a cohesive effort that will be beneficial to drivers, fans and tracks alike.

The DTS came to fruition when Mahoning Valley Speedway Operations Manager Todd Baer collaborated with team owner/drivers Nevin George and Jimmy Blewett about the opportunities that would come from such a venture. Then after working out rules and details with Evergreen promoter/owner Jason Makarewicz, the DTS has become a reality.

In 2023 the class will be part of the respective tracks regular division line-up and with rules that are closely related it is encouraging for drivers to race at either facility without the worry of making changes to their cars. Aside from the immediate area competition also comes in from New Jersey, New England and New York.

Mahoning Valley Speedway’s Opening Night 2023 is slated for Saturday, April 8 at 3:00 pm headlined by the Race of Champions Series Modifieds plus Street Socks, Dirt Modifieds, Pro 4s, Hobby Stocks, Futures and the JuiceBox Division.

Evergreen Raceway swings into action March 26 at 1:00 pm with a ‘Gut N’ Go’ 4/6-Cylinder Enduro as the main attraction plus there will be Spectator Drags and the JuiceBox Division for the younger set.

The regular season begins on Sunday, May 7 with Tour Type Modifieds heading the day’s line-up along with Late Models, Street Stocks and 4-Cylinder Stocks.

Please log onto the official Mahoning Valley Speedway website at www.mahoningvalley-speedway. com or on Facebook at Mahoning Valley Speedway or Evergreen Raceway at www.evergreenraceway.com and Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ groups/291604498458996

Based on that and what lies ahead for the DTS between Evergreen and Mahoning is the possibility for future growth to bring into the fold additional tracks to expand on the Series.

MVS PR