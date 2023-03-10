BRE Racing Enters Ole Blue in the NAPA Spring Sizzler With Bryan Narducci

As entries continue to come into Stafford Speedway for the 51st Annual NAPA Spring Sizzler® scheduled for April 29-30, two well known names in modified racing will be teaming up to make a run at the Sizzler trophy. Bryan Narducci will team up with Boehler Racing Enterprises to pilot the #3 “Ole Blue” that has been made famous by some of the best modified drivers of all-time sitting behind the wheel.

“I’m really looking forward to it,” said Narducci. “The Sizzler is such a prestigious event and the 3 car is such a well known car that has been around for a long time. There’s always going to be some nerves with the amount of legendary drivers who have driven the 3 car and the results that the 3 car has had over the years, but I’m just going to try to do the best that I can and hopefully we can run up front. Being able to get back out on the track, especially in a tour-type car at Stafford, is really cool.”

“With Bryan’s record at Stafford and his overall success, it was a real easy decision to put him behind the wheel of Ole Blue,” said car owner Michael Boehler. “Our goal is to run up front and we were one spot short last year. We had a great win in the qualifying race last year and I think we have a good package for this year and all the guys are excited to have Bryan driving the car and we’ll see what we can do. Bryan has been first class and our families have known each other for years and years between Waterford, Stafford, Thompson, and Riverside, so it’s a good thing to have Bryan driving the car and I’ll say it just feels right.”

Narducci had already arranged a 5-race Whelen modified Tour schedule with the BRE team for the 2023 season and it was this connection that led to Narducci joining forces with the #3 car for the Sizzler®.

“I had a 5-race deal with the Boehler family to run 5 tour races and I asked them what their plans were for the Sizzler® and they said they didn’t have any, so that’s how this all came together,” said Narducci. “We’re going to Richmond at the end of this month to run the 3 car and then Stafford will be my second race with the team.”

While Narducci will go to Richmond looking for a good run, he will also be using that race as preparation for working together with the BRE crew for the first time in preparation for Stafford and the NAPA Spring Sizzler®.

“Richmond will be really important to get out there and give the guys on the team some good feedback and that chemistry should only help us once we get to Stafford,” said Narducci.

“I think the Richmond race in a couple weeks will be a huge benefit for the team with having Bryan getting some laps and working with the team,” said Boehler. “We have a good program and all we need is that one key factor with a little bit of luck. I don't see any reason why we can’t be running up front and battling for the win in both the Duel and the Sizzler.”

Although the NAPA Spring Sizzler® will only be the second race together for the Narducci-BRE combination, all signs point to them being a contender to win the race. Narducci has 2 SK Modified®, 13 SK Light, and 6 Limited Late Model feature wins over his first 8 seasons of racing at Stafford while the #3 BRE team nearly won the NAPA Spring Sizzler® last season with NASCAR Cup Series driver Ryan Preece coming home in second place after winning his NAPA Duel qualifying race.

“You always want to win but there’s going to be 50 cars there and only one driver can win,” said Narducci. “Ryan [Preece] has a lot of experience and he is where he is now because of how good he is. We should have a good baseline with how good Ryan ran last year so I’m excited for that and hopefully we can get the car dialed in pretty well and we’ll see what happens. Stafford is my home track and I’ve ran there for 8 years now so I’m sure I have a lot more laps than some of the other guys and overall I have a good idea of how the track changes throughout the day, which should be a big factor in how we do. With all my years of racing at Stafford, I know where to pass, how to pass, and when to pass. Stafford is a tough track that can see guys who show up for the very first time get a little lost, which is somewhat of an advantage for me.”

In addition to his duties behind the wheel of the #3 Ole Blue car, Narducci will also be in the SK Modified® field behind the wheel of the #85 car, but he is not concerned at all about splitting his time between the two cars.

“I think we’ll be good with both cars,” said Narducci. “I always say the more track time you can get, the better. There’s no SK racing on Saturday while the open car is qualifying on Saturday. The experience I get from the open car on Saturday should help me with the SK car on Sunday.”

Another source of motivation for Narducci to have a good run in the #3 car will be family. With Narducci getting behind the wheel of Ole Blue, he will be fulfilling the wishes of his late Aunt Venetta with the help of his Uncle Greg, who is providing sponsorship through The Florida Connection.

“My Uncle Greg is behind this deal,” said Narducci. “Before my Aunt Venetta passed away, he told me that her wish was to see me in a tour type car so he’s doing everything he can to help fulfill her wishes and without my Uncle Greg and Aunt Venetta, I wouldn’t be able to do this.”

The 51st Annual NAPA Spring Sizzler® kicks off on Saturday, April 29, and will consist of two 40-lap NAPA Duel qualifying races for the Open Modified division. The 40-lap races will each pay $3,500 to win and will set the field for Sunday’s NAPA Spring Sizzler®. The American Canadian Tour (ACT) Late Models will also make their return to Stafford Speedway on April 29th with a 75-lap feature with over 40 cars expected for the race. Limited Late Model, Street Stock, and Vintage All-Star divisions will complete Saturday’s racing program.

Order 51st NAPA Spring Sizzler® Tickets

Sunday, April 30th will play host to the $20,000 to win 51st NAPA Auto Parts Spring Sizzler®. Filling out Sunday’s racing card will be qualifying and feature racing for the SK Modified®, SK Light Modified, and Late Model divisions along with last chance qualifiers for the Spring Sizzler®.

Stafford Speedway PR