Jesse Metcalfe named co-Grand Marshal for Atlanta's Ambetter Health 400

SAG Award-winning actor and producer Jesse Metcalfe – one of the stars of Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming film On a Wing and a Prayer, streaming April 7 – will give drivers the command to start their engines for the Ambetter Health 400.

Metcalfe will utter the most famous words in motorsports as part of his Co-Grand Marshal duties for the NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday, March 19.

“As a big NASCAR fan and avid car enthusiast, I am super excited to be joining the stars of the NASCAR Cup Series here in Atlanta and uttering the most famous words in Motorsports,” said Metcalfe.

Metcalfe plays a starring role in Prime Video’s On a Wing and a Prayer, an extraordinary true story of faith and survival that follows a family’s harrowing journey to land a plane safely after their pilot unexpectedly dies mid-flight.

Metcalfe’s previous credits include “Passions” (NBC), “Desperate Housewives” (ABC), “Dallas” (TNT) and “Smallville” (WB), among countless others. His work in features includes John Tucker Must Die, The Other End of the Line, God’s Not Dead, Fortress and The Latin From Manhattan: The Vanessa Del Rio Story. The actor’s honors include a Screen Actors Guild Award, a Teen Choice Award and a Soap Opera Digest Award nomination.

The command to fire engines will kick off 400 miles of NASCAR excitement at Atlanta Motor Speedway, with the stars of NASCAR dueling at high speed on its high banked curves. Tickets for the Ambetter Health 400 weekend are available online at www.AtlantaMotorSpeedway.com or by calling 877-9-AMS-TIX.

AMS PR