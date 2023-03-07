Racing Gear Manufacturer K1 RaceGear, IMS Announce New Partnership

K1 RaceGear, a leading manufacturer of professional-level racing safety gear and apparel, announced March 7 a new promotional partnership with Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

As part of this multiyear partnership, K1 will supply fire suits for IMS Track Rescue, Recovery and Medical staff. K1 already supports many drivers and teams who compete at IMS throughout the year in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, NASCAR and IMSA.

More fans also will be introduced to IMS and its full season of events through 60-plus K1 Speed karting centers worldwide.

“Ensuring the safety of our medical personnel and safety team is a priority,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “These dedicated individuals provide care to drivers and spectators at IMS, and K1’s innovative gear is an important component of the safety work they perform during our events.”

Founded by racers, K1 RaceGear has been a leading manufacturer of professional-level racing gear – including suits, gloves, shoes and more – for nearly 20 years. During this time, the American company has gained a reputation for exceptional quality, comfort, durability and safety. Winners and champions across various top-level motorsports choose to wear K1 RaceGear products, earning the company its slogan, “Winners wear K1: The Brand of Champions.”

"There is nothing bigger in motorsport than the Indianapolis 500 and Indianapolis Motor Speedway,” said Jacob Brown, K1 RaceGear director of motorsports and marketing. “IMS' commitment to safety and innovation aligns perfectly with K1 RaceGear’s mission, so we’re proud and excited to be a part of the IMS family for years to come. We can’t wait to see what the future holds.”

For more information, visit k1racegear.com/.

IMS PR