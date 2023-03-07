Delta Speedway Presented by Valley Strong Credit Union Races Into 2023

Delta Speedway presented by Valley Strong Credit Union has finalized the slate for its 37th season in 2023 under the tutelage of C&P Promotions. The 1/7th mile dirt track at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds in Stockton, Calif. will present 14 Micro Sprints races plus special events for the California Speedweek and Turkey Bowl XXIV this season. Championship points paying action begins on April 8th and concludes October 7th.



Racers duel for $1,000-to-win track championships and a guaranteed $500-to-win in the Super 600 and Non-Wing, $300 in Restricted, and $200 in Jr. Sprints.



After a history-making stretch of championships by Stockton’s Caden Sarale across 2019-21 in Super 600 and Non-Wing, Stockton’s Nikko Panella took his turn in 2022. Panella became just the third driver in speedway history to complete the coveted sweep of both division’s championships in a single season. Panella became the first driver in the Micro Sprint-era of the track to have won a title in all four regularly scheduled divisions as well. His seven championships place him just behind Rick DeCosta and Sarale, who are tied with the all-time lead at eight track titles each.



In Restricted, Lucas Mauldin of Rancho Murieta continued his ascent up the racing ladder with the division championship in 2022. Briggs Davis of Manteca scored the Jr. Sprints title as well on the strength of two early-season wins.



The California Speedweek returns for the first time since 2019 and will host its championship round at Delta Speedway on Independence Day July 4th. The event features 130 drivers in the Super 600, Non-Wing, and Restricted divisions, traveling from across the world to challenge the four regular Micro Sprint facilities in California over a five-day stretch. The coveted wooden Golden Bear trophies will be on the line.



Delta’s season ends with its traditional Turkey Bowl XXIV. The 2022 edition saw the Super 600 victory go to Panella while the Non-Wing race was claimed by Sarale, cementing their place at the top of the speedway’s hierarchy. The two-day event will be on October 27-28.



The Summer Sizzler on June 23 and 24 and the Dual at Delta on September 2 and 3 again will feature complete points races during each night of competition. Each round will be broadcast live on TheCushion.com as well.



General admission tickets each race are $10 for adults ages 13 and up, $5 for kids ages 6 to 12, seniors 55+, and military, and kids 5 and under are free!



Delta Speedway Stockton thanks Valley Strong Credit Union, Hoosier Tire, Scully's Air, Pape Kenworth, Interstate Truck Center, Baker Roofing, Van De Pol Petroleum, Winner's Bingo, Genova Bakery, Eagle Grit, and Belkorp Ag for their support of the 2023 season.



For more information on Delta Speedway presented by Valley Strong Credit Union, follow us online at http://www. deltaspeedwaystockton.com or on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.



2023 Delta Speedway Schedule (Subject to Change)



March 25 Play Day

April 8 Opening Day

April 22 Race #2

May 6 Race #3

May 20 Race #4

June 23 & 24 Race #5 & 6

July 4 Speedweek**

July 8 Race #7

July 22 Race #8

July 29 Race #9

August 19 Race #10

September 2 & 3 Race #11 & 12

September 16 Race #13

October 7 Race #14

October 27 & 28 Turkey Bowl XXIV**



**Non-points races

