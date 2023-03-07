South Boston Speedway to Host Pre-season Testing Day Saturday

South Boston Speedway will host its annual Pre-Season Testing Day on Saturday, March 11 as a prelude to the track’s season-opening NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series event, the Danville Toyota ’23 Opener, on Saturday, March 18.



Saturday’s Pre-Season Testing begins at 10 a.m. and end at 5 p.m.



Admission is free for those wanting to watch the day’s on-track action. Fans may view the action from the speedway’s tailgate sections and from the lawn chair seating areas in turns three and four and along the backstretch.



Saturday’s Pre-Season Testing gives drivers and teams that compete in the track’s four regular NASCAR racing divisions, the Sentara Healthcare Late Model Stock Car Division, the Budweiser Limited Sportsman Division, the Southside Disposal Pure Stock Division and the Virginia State Police HEAT Hornets Division, an opportunity to get some track time and prepare for the speedway’s season-opening Danville Toyota ’23 Opener which is set for the following weekend.



Also on Saturday, South Boston Speedway will serve as the pick-up site for the Mulch Madness fundraising event being conducted by the Halifax County, Virginia Young Life organization. Pick-up begins at 8 a.m.



The event is a fundraising event to send high school-age students to Young Life Summer Camp this coming summer.



Persons wishing to place an order and payment for mulch may do so online at https://va232.younglife. events/mulch-madness-2023. Those with questions can e-mail This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or call 540-416-6916.



South Boston Speedway opens its 2023 season on Saturday, March 18 with the Danville Toyota ’23 Opener. The event features twin 75-lap races for the Sentara Healthcare Late Model Stock Car Division.



Fans will also see twin 30-lap races for the Budweiser Limited Sportsman Division, a 25-lap race for the Southside Disposal Pure Stock Division and a 20-lap race for the Virginia State Police HEAT Hornets Division.



Advance adult general admission tickets for the Danville Toyota ’23 opener are $12 each and may be purchased online on South Boston Speedway’s website, www.southbostonspeedway.com. Advance tickets for that event and all of South Boston Speedway’s 2023 season events may be purchased on the track’s website or by calling the speedway office at 434-572-4947 or toll free at 1-877-440-1540 during regular business hours.



Tickets at the gate on race day are $15 each. Seniors ages 65 and older, military, healthcare workers, and students (with ID) can purchase tickets for $12 each at the gate on race day.



The March 18 event day schedule has competitor registration and the infield opening at 9 a.m. Spectator gates open at 12:30 p.m., qualifying starts at 1 p.m. and the first race of the afternoon is set to get the green flag at 2 p.m.

The latest news and updates from South Boston Speedway for both fans and competitors are available on the speedway’s website and through the track’s social media channels. Information may also be obtained by phoning the speedway during regular business hours.

SBS PR