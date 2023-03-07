Atvn-Tv Returns to Televise Select Grandview Speedway Race Events in 2023, Opener April 1

Race teams and race fans alike will be happy to hear that selected Saturday Night race events will be televised from Grandview Speedway for the 2023 season of racing.

The Astound TV Network (ATVN) will once again be returning for their 21st season at Grandview Speedway to record the race events on six selected Saturday nights, and then show the broadcasts on a tape-delayed basis. The professionals at ATVN have been covering local auto racing since their first broadcast from the old Nazareth Speedway in 1973, sending them into their 40th year of auto racing coverage.

The Astound TV Network (ATVN), formerly RCN-TV, is part of a larger rebranding of RCN to Astound Broadband, a transition plan that was announced last year. RCN, along with several of its sister companies, together form the sixth largest U.S. internet, TV and phone operator under the Astound Broadband name.

Astound TV Network (ATVN) will once again produce the race events and broadcast those races on a tape-delayed basis, with each program this year being split into two separate shows. The heat races will be a complete program shown on the following Tuesday nights at 7:30 pm. The features will air the following Friday evening at 7 pm. with further replays to follow.

ATVN airs on channel 4/1004 HD (Lehigh Valley) and channel 8 /608 HD in Delaware County. Additional air dates and times of the races can be found at astound.com/ATVN.

The six selected Saturday night events, which all include the T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds and T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman, are on May 6, June 10, June 24, July 8 (Sportsman Firecracker 40), August 5, and the final one will be the 53rd annual Forrest Rogers Memorial for Modifieds on August 12.

Grandview Speedway management welcomes ATVN back for another season, as race teams have enjoyed having the race events shown on ATVN in the past, as it is yet another way to get their race team sponsors additional exposure.

The new season of racing will be the 61st consecutive at Grandview and will begin with a double-header program of Outlaw Racing Series Enduro and Outlaw Racing Series Vintage action on March 18 starting at 1 pm., carrying a rain date of March 19.

The following week on March 25, will be the annual free-to-the-public practice session open to all divisions starting at 12 noon.

The official Opening Night will be on April 1, with the running of the 6th annual VP Racing Fuels Bruce Rogers Memorial Money Maker for Big Block/Small Block Modifieds. New for this year, this event will now be the first point race of the new season and pay the winner a handsome $7500 for 50-laps of feature racing, along with an amazing $1000 to take the green in the feature. The race winner will also be a guaranteed starter for the 2023 Freedom 76.

If needed, April 8 is the rain date for the opener. A complete show of NASCAR Sportsman is also on the Opening Night card participating in their first points-paying event of the season.

Race time for Opening Night on April 1 is 6 pm. All fans and race teams are reminded that all Saturday night events in the month of April will be starting at 6 pm, before reverting back to the regular 7:30 pm starting time on May 6.

Grandview racers and crew members will be able to get a jump on renewing their NASCAR memberships for the 2023 season by applying online. Everyone can begin to apply for their NASCAR membership license at this time for the discounted price, and avoid the lines on Opening Day online at https://license.nascar.com. If anyone has any difficulty purchasing their license please email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

There is still time for fans to purchase the always popular season passes. The grandstand passes cover all Saturday night events, from the Bruce Rogers Memorial Money Maker through to the Freedom 38 Sportsman and Freedom 76 Modified championship races in September. The season pass does not include the Rogers Family/Bob Miller promoted Thunder on the Hill special events, or the Outlaw Racing Series Enduro/Vintage events.

Season passes, priced at $400 per pass, can be ordered by sending a check or money order to Grandview Speedway, 87 Wilt Road, Bechtelsville, Pa. 19505. If ordering a pass for someone else, please make note of that with your request please. To speed up the delivery process, please send along a self-addressed stamped envelope.

Since the 1960’s, Grandview Speedway has been presenting exciting wheel to wheel NASCAR stock car racing every Saturday night starting in April and running through September, plus special events. Grandview Speedway is located at 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, Pa. 19505, just off route 100, 10 miles north of Pottstown, Pa.

Information is always available at www.grandviewspeedway.com or on Facebook, or by phone at 610.754.7688.

Grandview Speedway PR