Racing Trailblazer Lyn St. James Named Honorary Pace Car Driver at Phoenix Raceway

A racing legend and trailblazer will lead the NASCAR Cup Series field to green Sunday at Phoenix Raceway. The track announced today that Lyn St. James is the Honorary Pace Car Driver for Sunday’s United Rentals Work United 500.

“Lyn St. James’ work on and off the track continues to pave the way for women in racing,” said Phoenix Raceway President Latasha Causey. “To say her leadership, legacy and advocacy is inspiring is an understatement. We’re honored she’ll lead the field Sunday as she carries the banner forward for women in our sport.”

St. James will pace the field in a brand-new Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 and is no stranger to the vanguard of racing. This legendary racer has competed in fifteen IndyCar races, including seven Indianapolis 500s. She is the second of nine women who have raced in the Indianapolis 500 and was the first woman to win Indy 500 Rookie of the Year. She has competed, has victories, and set speed records on racetracks around the globe, including the Rolex 24 at Daytona, 12 Hours of Sebring, and 24 Hours of LeMans.

St. James is a Past President of the Women's Sports Foundation, Women in the Winners Circle founder, an honoree at the 2021 Amelia Island Concours, and recipient of the Spirit of Ford Award. Automotive News selected Lyn as one of the top 100 Women in the Automotive Industry and Sports Illustrated for Women as one of the Top 100 Athletes of the 20th century.

She serves on the ACCUS board, is the North American Regional Representative on the FIA Women in Motorsports Commission and serves on the appeals panels for NASCAR and IndyCar. She is also the co-founder of the not-for-profit Women In Motorsports North America and an inductee of the prestigious Automotive Hall of Fame in 2022.

“This is truly an honor to serve as the Honorary Pace Car Driver at Phoenix Raceway,” St. James said. “I’m hoping my presence and my story will continue to inspire future generations of women who seek more opportunities in racing.”

Sunday’s United Rentals Work United 500 caps an action-packed weekend at Phoenix Raceway that features racing Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The action begins at 6 p.m. Friday with the ARCA Menards Series’ General Tire 150.

On Saturday, the stars of the NASCAR Cup Series will practice and qualify, followed by the NASCAR Xfinity Series’ United Rentals 200 at 2:30 p.m. That sets the table for Sunday, as the green flag will drop shortly after 12:30 p.m. for the United Rentals Work United 500.

