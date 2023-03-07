Mahoning Valley Speedway Late Models and Street Stocks to share in Five Star Race Car Bodies contingency program

Five Star Racecar Bodies of Twin Lakes, WI, have returned for the 2023 season at Lehighton’s Mahoning Valley Speedway as part of the company’s Five Star Race Car Bodies 2023 Contingency Award Sponsor Program.



Late Model and Street Stock drivers will be the beneficiaries of the season-long program that will award one (1) $750 product certificate and one (1) $250 product certificate respectively to each. This year’s lucky winners will be picked by a random draw at the conclusion of the season.



In 2022 the Five Star Race Car Bodies Contingency Award Sponsor Program winners where Nick Ross, Late Models and Tommy Flanagan, Street Stocks.



This program has been developed for the continued growth of stock car racing by rewarding individual racers who have helped promote the importance of both stock appearing, template-style Late Models and other oval track race cars.



To be eligible drivers must compete in stock appearing, template-style body of any brand and must the also participate in no less than 75% of the scheduled race events.



An official Five Star Decal must be placed on each car located at the highest decal location on the front fenders, ahead of the wheel opening on both sides of the car at all events.



Decals will be made available starting at all Test and Tune days on March 18 & 25 and April 1 & 2. Drivers can also get a Five Star Decal on the classes respective openers. For the Street Stocks it will by Saturday, April 8 and the Late Models on Saturday, April 15.



Five Star Racecar Bodies leads the industry in manufacturing with over 100 employees and close to 185,000 square feet of floor space dedicated to the design, manufacture, and distribution of body panels, windows and accessories.



The Late Models and Street Stocks of Mahoning Valley have long been a staple at the popular ¼-mile paved oval with a very dedicated core group of drivers. The action they provide is and always has been close and thrilling. Fans of full-bodied stock car racing need look no further then what is presented by these two exciting divisions.



The start of the 2023 season begins on Saturday, April 8 which will be highlighted by the Race of Champions Modifieds Series along with the Street Stocks, Hobby Stocks, Dirt Modifieds, Pro 4s and Futures plus the kids JuiceBox Division.



Race time is 3:00 pm.



Please log onto the official Mahoning Valley Speedway website at www.mahoningvalley-speedway.com or on Facebook at Mahoning Valley Speedway for updated info and news. Mahoning Valley Speedway is located on PA route 443 just a few miles west of Lehighton.



MVS PR