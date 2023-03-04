South Boston Speedway Statement - Speedway Sale

We can confirm South Boston Speedway’s ownership is currently exploring options to sell the venue. The Mattioli family has had the honor and privilege of caring for South Boston Speedway for nearly 25 years. During that time SoBo has transformed into one of the most prestigious, competitive and beautiful short tracks in America.



The family is determined to only sell the speedway to another great steward, who vows to keep the rich history and tradition of first-class short track racing alive in Halifax County. During this time of exploration, the speedway operations will remain unchanged with a continued commitment to the teams and fans of showcasing the best short track racing in the county.

SBS PR