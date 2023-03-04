Perris Auto Speedway Promoter Don Kazarian on the Radio Sunday

Perris Auto Speedway promoter Don Kazarian will be one of Dave’s Stall’s guests this Sunday afternoon, March 5th, on “The Racer Radio Show.” He will be talking about the track’s 27th season opener on Saturday, March 11th, which will feature Night of Destruction presented by LKQ Pick Your Part. He will also be talking about the remainder of the 2023 schedule. In addition, he is going to give an update on what is going on with the Department of Water Resources “Lake Perris Project” and how it may affect the racetrack. The show airs from 3:00 to 4:00 PM PST. Kazarian will come on at 3:30. Fans can listen live online at https://theanswersandiego.com/ or 1170 AM on their radio dial if they live in the San Diego area.
Advance tickets for all 23 racing events on the 2023 Perris Auto Speedway schedule are available now. The 27th season of action at the famous Riverside County half-mile clay oval will kick off when LKQ Pick Your Part Presents Night of Destruction on Saturday, March 11th. The USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series will make the first of its eight appearances on its home track at the annual “Sokola Shootout” on March 18th and the first PASSCAR/IMCA show will take place on April 8th.
For fans who wish to order advance tickets, they are available 24 hours a day online at the following website https://www.tix.com/ticket-sales/pas/7 or by calling 1-800-595-4849.
For fans who do not wish to buy tickets in advance, there will be plenty available for everyone at the ticket window each race night.
Perris Auto Speedway is conveniently located on the Lake Perris Fairgrounds (home of the Southern California Fair), one-hour east of Los Angeles and one-hour North of San Diego. To get to the track, take the 215 freeway, exit on the Ramona Expressway, and go three miles east to the fairgrounds. For directions online, the address to enter is: 18700 Lake Perris Drive and the zip code is 92571.
PERRIS AUTO SPEEDWAY 2023 SCHEDULE
March 11th LKQ Pick Your Part Presents NIGHT OF DESTRUCTION I -
Demo Cross, Figure 8's, Mini Stock Figure 8’s, Mini Stocks And
Insane Double Deckers
March 18th "SOKOLA SHOOTOUT" AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS,
PAS Senior/Young Guns Sprint Cars, PASSCAR Super Stocks And
Street Stocks Plus “Power Of Purple Night” Benefiting The
AMERICAN CANCER SOCIETY RELAY FOR LIFE RIVERSIDE COUNTY EAST
April 8th PASSCAR - Super Stocks, Street Stocks, American Factory Stocks,
IMCA Modifieds And IMCA Sport Compacts
"
April 15th AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS, PAS Senior/Young Guns
Sprint Cars And Southwest Lightning Sprints Plus “Power Of Purple Night”
Benefiting The American Cancer Society Relay For Life Riverside County East
April 22nd LKQ Pick Your Part Presents NIGHT OF DESTRUCTION II -
Demo Cross, Figure 8's, Mini Stock Figure 8’s, Mini Stocks And
Insane Double Deckers
April 29th PASSCAR - Super Stocks, Street Stocks, American Factory Stocks
IMCA Modifieds And IMCA Sport Compacts
May 20th LKQ Pick Your Part Presents NIGHT OF DESTRUCTION III -
Demo Cross, Figure 8's, Mini Stock Figure 8’s, Mini Stocks And
Insane Double Deckers Plus “Power Of Purple Night” Benefiting The
American Cancer Society Relay For Life Riverside County Eas
May 27th "SALUTE TO INDY" AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS,
PAS Senior/Young Guns Sprint Cars, Southwest Lightning
Sprints And PASSCAR Street Stocks Plus “Power Of Purple Night”
Benefiting The American Cancer Society Relay For Life Riverside
County East
June 3rd LKQ Pick Your Part Presents NIGHT OF DESTRUCTION IV -
Demo Cross, Figure 8's, Mini Stock Figure 8’s, Mini Stocks And
Insane Double Deckers
June 10th “BUBBY JONES / RAY SHEETZ MEMORIAL” AMSOIL USAC/CRA
SPRINT CARS (40 Lap Main Event) And PAS Senior/Young Guns Sprint Cars
Plus “Power Of Purple Night” Benefiting The American Cancer Society Relay
For Life Riverside County East
June 17th PASSCAR - Super Stocks, Street Stocks, American Factory Stocks
IMCA Modifieds And IMCA Sport Compacts
July 1st LKQ Pick Your Part Presents NIGHT OF DESTRUCTION V -
Demo Cross, Figure 8's, Mini Stock Figure 8’s, Mini Stocks And
Insane Double Deckers Plus “Power Of Purple Night” Benefiting The
American Cancer Society Relay For Life Riverside County East
July 15th AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS, PAS SENIOR/YOUNG GUNS
Sprint Cars And PASSCAR Factory Stocks Plus “Power Of Purple Night”
Benefiting The American Cancer Society Relay For Life Riverside County East
July 22nd PASSCAR - Super Stocks, Street Stocks, American Factory Stocks
IMCA Modifieds And IMCA Sport Compacts
August 5th LKQ Pick Your Part Presents NIGHT OF DESTRUCTION VI -
Demo Cross, Figure 8's, Mini Stock Figure 8’s, Mini Stocks And
Insane Double Deckers
August 12TH PASSCAR - Super Stocks, Street Stocks, American Factory Stocks
IMCA Modifieds And IMCA Sport Compacts
August 19th AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS, PAS Senior/Young Guns Sprint
Cars, Southwest Lightning Sprints And WRA Vintage Cars On Display
Plus “Power Of Purple Night” Benefiting The American Cancer Society
Relay For Life Riverside County East
September 16TH LKQ Pick Your Part Presents NIGHT OF DESTRUCTION VII -
DEMO CROSS, FIGURE 8'S, MINI STOCK FIGURE 8’S, MINI STOCKS AND
INSANE DOUBLE DECKERS
September 23rd "GLENN HOWARD CLASSIC" AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS PAS Senior/Young Guns Sprint Cars, PASSCAR Super Stocks
September 30th PASSCAR - Super Stocks, Street Stocks, American Factory Stocks
IMCA Modifieds And IMCA Sport Compacts
October 21st LKQ Pick Your Part Presents NIGHT OF DESTRUCTION VIII -
Demo Cross, Figure 8's, Mini Stock Figure 8’s, Mini Stocks And
Insane Double Deckers
October 28th PASSCAR - Super Stocks, Street Stocks, American Factory Stocks
PAS Modifieds And IMCA Sport Compacts
November 11th AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS (40 LAPS), PAS Senior/Young
Guns Sprint Cars And Southwest Lightning Sprint Cars
THIS SCHEDULE IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE.
PAS PR