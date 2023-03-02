Gulf Coast Racing Season Moves To High Gear

The smallest track on the Gulf Coast, Sunny South Raceway, will open the 2023 racing season Saturday. The ¼ mile track has been a hot bed for young racers to get their starts, Grant Enfinger, Cale Gale, Thomas “Moose” Praytor and Johanna Long all turned formative laps at the track in Grand Bay, Alabama.

Sunny South Raceway starts its 21st season this weekend and has become a tremendous feeder for bigger cars and bigger tracks. Saturday night another set of young hopefuls will take their shot in Karts, Bandoleros, Legends and Pro-Challenge cars.

March 10th and 11th Pensacola 5 Flags Speedway will kick off its 59th season of racing with the Inaugural ASA Stars Sunshine State 200. The entries are filing in to 5 Flags offices and an early look shows a heavy NASCAR Camping World Truck Series influence, with Grant Enfinger, Carson Hocevar and Ty Majeksi having filed entries.

The ASA Sunshine State 200 will also be the first race of 5 Flags Blizzard Series leading up to the 56th Annual Snowball Derby, December 3rd. With just a week off Pensacola will host the ARCA series for the fifth consecutive season on March 24th and 25th.

Mobile International Speedway will open its 2023 season on April 1st with the SRL National Super Late Model Tours Davidson 125 and the SRL Sportsman Series. The Super Late Models made a triumphant return to MIS last year under the guidance of promoter Gina Schild-Knowles. Expect the 2023 edition to be bigger and bolder.

For up to date racing news listen to Inside Alabama Racing with Tommy Praytor on Wednesdays, celebrating 25 seasons on WNSP 105.5 or online at wnsp.com.

