Registration Open for Scc Gears & Greens Golf Tourney March 31 ﻿At DFW Marriott Golf Club

The Bill Walker Memorial Gears & Greens Golf Tournament presented by Premier Truck Group at the DFW Marriott Golf Club at Champions Circle on Friday, March 31, will highlight Speedway Children’s Charities’ activities surrounding Texas Motor Speedway’s season-opening race weekend.

The annual charity golf event will kick off the festivities for the PPG 375 doubleheader weekend that features the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series.

The golf tourney, hosted at the Marriott property directly across from the speedway on Hwy. 114, will open at 7 a.m. CT with registration and breakfast, and then begin at 8 a.m. with a shotgun start. Following the 18-hole scramble format that includes entertaining on-course activities, lunch will be served and include an awards ceremony and silent auction.

or 817.215.8564. The entry fee is $900 for a foursome or $225 for individual players. Click HERE to register today. There also are a number of sponsorship opportunities available to support the golf tournament and SCC. For those interested in event sponsorship, please contact SCC-Texas Chapter Director Marissa Chaney at or 817.215.8564.

Since 1997, Speedway Children's Charities at Texas Motor Speedway has distributed nearly $12 million in funding to non-profit organizations in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties supporting children in need. SCC Texas raises money throughout the year through a variety of fundraising events ranging from its annual clay shot and golf tournament to 50/50 raffles, charity track rides and much more. For more information on SCC and its upcoming charitable events at Texas Motor Speedway, please visit https://www.speedwaycharities. org/texas/

The season-opening race weekend at Texas Motor Speedway will feature the SPEEDYCASH.COM 250 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race Saturday, April 1 (3:30 p.m.), and the PPG 375 NTT INDYCAR SERIES race Sunday, April 2 (11:15 a.m.). Ticket information and purchases are available at www.texasmotorspeedway.com

Texas Motor Speedway’s 2023 events schedule consists of everything from the April 1-2 NTT INDYCAR SERIES/NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series doubleheader and the Sept. 23-24 NASCAR Playoffs weekend, car shows and competitions and the Ducks Unlimited Expo, the four-day Hwy 30 Music Fest and Bandas y Trocas Hispanic concert and truck show, and then wrapping up the year with the family-favorite and speedway tradition Gift of Lights holiday light show.

Season tickets and camping for Texas Motor Speedway’s 2023 major event season are on sale now. Save up to 33 percent versus buying individual tickets, take advantage of interest-free monthly payments, get the best seat selection and more. All-new reduced rates are available for the GEICO Infield, GEICO VIP and WinStar World Casino & Resort Lone Star Circle camping areas. Click HERE for more information and to purchase season tickets.

