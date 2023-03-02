Countdown begins to start of 2023 season at Evergreen Raceway 4/6-cylinder Enduro set for March 26

With the start of the month of March so too starts the countdown for the first official on-track activity at Evergreen Raceway.

The 2023 season at the 1/3-mile paved oval in St. Johns, will begin racing with a 4/6-cylinder ‘Gut-N-Go’ Enduro on Sunday, March 26. Race time is 1:00 pm.

The feature will pay $1000-to-win if 50 or more cars are entered and its commonplace with Enduro’s at Evergreen that number and more will be reached.

Anything under 50 cars will be based off of a pro-rated purse. The Enduro will be contested over a distance of 100 laps.

Since 2002 when Enduro’s became part of the yearly schedule, Sam Ryan of White Haven holds the record for most 4/6-cylinder wins with 10, however, Harry O’Neill of Wapwallopen needs just one victory to pull even with him.

Pit gates open at 10:00 am. Enduro inspections take place from 10:00 to 12:30. No cars inspected after 12:30. All pit entrants are $25 per person. Enduro registration is $40 per car and includes transponder. Rules and payouts will be on posted on the website. Drivers meeting is mandatory at 12:40 pm.

Also on the card will be Spectator Drags. This will be one-on-one single lap races with the winner continuing on the next round until a winner emerges after all rounds are completed.

All cars must be street legal and registered with the DMV and have a current inspection sticker. No dealer or repair plates allowed and no KIT cars, convertibles (even with roll bar) or 4X4 trucks. High performance models of SUV's and trucks up to ¼ ton permitted.

The Spectator Drags will reward $200 to the winner. There is $10 registration fee per car.

The JuiceBox Division will also be taking to the track. The JuiceBox Division has been building on its popularity as parents looking to get their young kids into a competitive kart can do so at a fraction of the cost with this affordable, three speed Radio Flyer Ultimate Kart. The kids will race on either the entire track or a smaller makeshift layout.

Trophies for the JuiceBox Division are sponsored by Steve Tito and Tito Juice. Entrants should preregister with JuiceBox division coordinator Rebecca Barbush.

An Easter Egg Hunt hosted by 2022 Evergreen Raceway Street Stock champion Mike Pollack’s wife, Breanna Pollack and the Evergreen Kids Club will also be held. There will be prizes and candy for all youngsters plus pictures with the Easter Bunny.

The day prior, Saturday, March 25, the raceway will host a Swap Meet which will be held between 9:00 am and 5:00 pm. For anyone interested as a vendor, which will be open to any interested individuals looking to sell items, the fee is $15 per stand. Vendors can start set-up beginning at 8:00 am. The kitchen will be open and there is no charge to attend the Swap Meet.

There will also be a ride-along throughout the day in the Evergreen Raceway Two Seater Late Model car. Rides are $20 for five laps.

On April 23/23 Drift Evergreen will be happening.

An open practice for all race cars will take place April 29 & 30 in advance of the season opener set for Sunday, May 7. Following the end of the April 30 practice will be the next 4/6-cyliner ‘Gut-N-Go’ Enduro.

The compete 2023 schedule is available on the track’s official website at https://www.evergreenracewaypark.com/

