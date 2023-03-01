Kayla Ochocki Promoted to Texas Motor Speedway Director of Guest Services

Kayla Ochocki has been promoted to the newly created position of Texas Motor Speedway Director of Guest Services after serving in multiple administrative positions at the Fort Worth motorsports and entertainment venue since 2016.

In her new role as director of guest services, Ochocki will provide integral leadership within the events department aligned with delivering a world-class fan experience. She will be strongly engaged in developing sustained growth through the design and execution of a fan-centric program to attract and delight the next generation of Texas Motor Speedway and Speedway Motorsports fans.

She excelled the previous six years in two different roles, as the speedway’s events and operations office manager as well as executive assistant to the vice president of events.

“Kayla has achieved great things and is a wonderful asset in every position she’s held at Texas Motor Speedway so we’re proud to have her in the new role of director of guest services,” said Texas Motor Speedway Executive Vice President and General Manager Mark Faber. “Her leadership will interact and positively influence all speedway departments in our ongoing efforts to create an exciting experience for our current fanbase while also attracting a new generation of loyal guests.”

Ochocki began her Texas Motor Speedway career in 2008 as an intern with Speedway Children’s Charities Texas Chapter. She also assisted the speedway’s ticket office where her responsibilities included customer service and troubleshooting account inconsistencies.

But her first Texas Motor Speedway memories go back even further, to April 1, 2001, when she attended her first race there.

“I was having the time of my life at the NASCAR Cup Series race until my dad suggested we leave early to beat traffic,” said Ochocki. I was crushed, crying under the grandstands, begging him to let us stay so I could watch my favorite driver Jeff Gordon possibly win the race. Just seven years later, I was hired as an intern for Speedway Children’s Charities, at which time I also worked as a ticket agent while in college. I left to start a family only to return seven years later. And now, seven years into my second career at the speedway, I am living out my dream of working in sports and helping other families build memories that will last a lifetime. I’m honored Texas Motor Speedway and Speedway Motorsports has the trust and faith in me to help lead the way in creating memorable events for our guests.”

Gordon finished in fifth place in the Harrah’s 500 behind eventual race winner Dale Jarrett.

Ochocki earned a Bachelor of Applied Arts & Sciences (B.A.A.S.) in Marketing and Non-Profit Management from the University of North Texas in 2010.

The NTT INDYCAR SERIES PPG 375 headlines a two-day race weekend that also features the SpeedyCash.com 250 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race on Saturday, April 1 (3:30 p.m. CT, TV: FS1, Radio: MRN, SiriusXM). The weekend culminates Sunday, April 2, with the running of the PPG 375 beginning at 11:30 a.m. CT (TV: NBC, Radio: SiriusXM, INDYCAR Radio Network).

Texas Motor Speedway is offering VIP access with a Sunday-only NTT INDYCAR SERIES garage pass . The garage pass, which must be accompanied by a race-day ticket, provides access to the NTT INDYCAR SERIES garage area from 8:30-10:30 a.m. The upgrade is $75 for the general public and $40 for season ticket holders and children under 12 years of age.

Texas Motor Speedway’s 2023 events schedule consists of everything from the April 1-2 NTT INDYCAR SERIES/NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series doubleheader and the Sept. 23-24 NASCAR Playoffs weekend. Other significant events include the Ducks Unlimited Expo, the four-day Hwy 30 Music Fest and Bandas y Trocas Hispanic concert and truck show, C-10 Nationals, Fuel Fest, Goodguys, LS Fest and finally wrapping up the year with the family-favorite and speedway tradition Gift of Lights holiday light show.

Season tickets and camping for Texas Motor Speedway’s 2023 major event season are on sale now. Save up to 33 percent versus buying individual tickets, get the best seat selection and more. All-new reduced rates are available for the GEICO Infield, GEICO VIP and WinStar World Casino and Resort Lone Star Circle camping areas. Click HERE for more information and to purchase season tickets.