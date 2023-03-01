Las Vegan, two-time NL MVP Bryce Harper named grand marshal of Pennzoil 400 Presented by Jiffy Lube

Las Vegas native and two-time National League Most Valuable Player Bryce Harper has been named grand marshal for Sunday’s Pennzoil 400 Presented by Jiffy Lube at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The 12-year veteran outfielder for the Philadelphia Phillies, a Las Vegas High School graduate, will deliver the command to start engines for the 26th annual NASCAR Cup Series event at LVMS.

“I've been a fan of NASCAR for quite some time now, so being asked to give the command, especially at my hometown track, just checks off another box on my to-do list as a fan,” Harper said. “I’m looking forward to being a part of this awesome event.”

Harper joins a list of luminaries to deliver the command at LVMS, including Carroll Shelby, Mark Wahlberg, Tim Allen, Marcus Allen, Cole Hauser, Derek Carr, Kim Kardashian, Rascal Flatts, Brent Musburger and Dana White.

LVMS’s spring 2023 NASCAR Weekend begins with the Victoria's Voice Foundation 200 Presented by Westgate Resorts Craftsman Truck Series race on Friday, March 3. The Alsco Uniforms 300 Xfinity race will be Saturday, March 4 and the weekend will conclude with the Pennzoil 400 Presented by Jiffy Lube on Sunday, March 5.

All children 12 and under get in free on Friday and Saturday with a ticketed adult and can attend the Pennzoil 400 alongside a ticketed adult for just $10 on Sunday. Tickets for the Pennzoil 400 still remain by visiting www.lvms.com or calling 1-800-644-4444. Stage-front passes for the Uncle Kracker pre-race concert and driver introductions can be found HERE.

LVMS PR