April 1-2 Ntt Indycar Series / Nascar Craftsman Truck Series Event Schedule

Texas Motor Speedway will open its 2023 season with the anticipated return of the popular INDYCAR/NASCAR doubleheader weekend scheduled for April 1-2.

The two-day event will play host to the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series as a combination weekend following a three-year hiatus. The open-wheel/trucks doubleheader had been a staple of the Texas Motor Speedway schedule from its inaugural season in 1997 through 2019.

The on-track activities for Saturday, April 1, will highlight both series while the PPG 375 NTT INDYCAR SERIES race will take center stage for the 27 th consecutive year on Sunday, April 2.

Saturday’s busy schedule begins at 8 a.m. CT with a one-hour practice for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES. The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series follows at 9:30 a.m. with a 30-minute practice and then qualifying at 10 a.m.

The NTT INDYCAR SERIES returns at 11:15 a.m. for its qualifying session and then three practice sessions. There will be a split-field, 30-minute practice session beginning at 12:45 p.m. followed by a full-field, one-hour final practice starting at 1:30 p.m.

The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series culminates the day with the running of the SPEEDYCASH.COM 250 race beginning at 3:30 p.m. (TV: FS1, Radio: MRN, SiriusXM). The race length is 167 laps and 250 miles.

Gate 4 opens at 7:30 a.m. while additional gates and all suites open at 11 a.m. The TMS Fan Zone also opens at 11 a.m.

On Sunday, April 2, the PPG 375, the second race of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES season, begins at 11:15 a.m. (TV: NBC, Radio: SiriusXM, INDYCAR Radio Network).The race length is 248 laps and 372 miles. Driver introductions begin at 10:30 a.m.

Texas Motor Speedway is offering VIP access with a Sunday-only NTT INDYCAR SERIES garage pass . The garage pass, which must be accompanied by a race-day ticket, provides access to the NTT INDYCAR SERIES garage area from 8:30-10:30 a.m. The upgrade is $75 for the general public and $40 for season ticket holders and children under 12 years of age.

Click HERE for the full weekend public schedule.

For tickets, VIP garage access or additional information, please visit www.texasmotorspeedway.com .

Texas Motor Speedway’s 2023 events schedule consists of everything from the April 1-2 NTT INDYCAR SERIES/NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series doubleheader and the Sept. 23-24 NASCAR Playoffs weekend, car shows and competitions and the Ducks Unlimited Expo, the four-day Hwy 30 Music Fest and Bandas y Trocas Hispanic concert and truck show, and then wrapping up the year with the family-favorite and speedway tradition Gift of Lights holiday light show.

Season tickets and camping for Texas Motor Speedway’s 2023 major event season are on sale now. Save up to 33 percent versus buying individual tickets, get the best seat selection and more. All-new reduced rates are available for the GEICO Infield, GEICO VIP and WinStar World Casino & Resort Lone Star Circle camping areas. Click HERE for more information and to purchase season tickets.