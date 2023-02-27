Kenny Wallace and Former Speed Channel Co-host John Roberts Will Headline BMS Race Day Revival Easter Sunday Prior to the Historic Food City Dirt Race

Kenny Wallace, who competed at NASCAR’s highest levels on the racetrack and continues to be one of the most prolific dirt racing experts in the country, is bringing his high-energy brand of entertainment back to the big stage at Bristol Motor Speedway this April to enact a reprise of his very popular early 2000s NASCAR RaceDay Live show prior to the green flag for the Food City Dirt Race.



With a nod to NASCAR’s 75th Anniversary, BMS Officials will hand the mic over to the versatile Wallace, who will be joined by his old pal John Roberts, to provide some fun pre-race entertainment for fans during the BMS Race Day Revival starting at 2:30 p.m. (ET) on Sunday, April 9 at the Food City Fan Zone Stage near BMS Entrance 1 (North Lot). The two famed racing personalities will get fans up to speed on all the at-track happenings with driver and special guest interviews during an hour-long show that promises all sorts of antics and high jinks.



“When we were thinking about ways to celebrate NASCAR’s 75th Anniversary we thought having the BMS Race Day Revival would be the perfect way to add a spark to the weekend, by inviting our great friends Kenny Wallace and John Roberts back to their home-away-from-home – the pre-race Trackside Live stage – so they can bring joy to all of the fans who will be joining us on Sunday for the Food City Dirt Race,” said Jerry Caldwell, president and general manager of Bristol Motor Speedway. “Kenny has an outgoing and engaging personality and always makes sure the fans have a wonderful time so we are sure our guests are going to be in for one heck of a thrill ride during this pre-race show. It will be wonderful to have Kenny and John back at Bristol to relive the old RaceDay Live shows.”



Fans are encouraged to show up early for the BMS Race Day Revival to grab a good spot for the show and bring plenty of wacky homemade signs to show their support for the show. One sign will be picked during the show as the best and will win a prize. Wallace and Roberts will be available for a brief fan autograph session following the show.



“We are so amped to be able to bring RaceDay Live back to Bristol Motor Speedway to help kick off the Food City Dirt Race on Easter Sunday,” Wallace said. “Everyone knows how much I love dirt and I can’t wait to give my perspective and analysis to everything that’s going on that weekend at Bristol. We’re going to bring some legends and current drivers out for interviews, and just have a whole lot of fun. We hope you will come out and join us for the BMS Race Day Revival!”



Wallace competed as a driver in all three of NASCAR’s top touring series and continues to hold the NASCAR record for most starts in the Xfinity Series with 547. The versatile racer also found that he was good with a microphone and joined the team at FOX NASCAR, where he served as a pit reporter and race analyst. Wallace, a hard-core dirt-racing aficionado, continues to race his Modifieds at local dirt tracks all across the country each year.



Wallace and veteran broadcaster Roberts were the original hosts of SPEED Channel’s RaceDay Live show, which became extremely popular with fans at every track on the circuit. Roberts, who retired from FOX Sports in 2018, is currently the host of Tradin’ Paint, which airs each week day on Sirius XM NASCAR Radio from 1-3 p.m. with his co-host Chocolate Myers.



The Bristol race weekend is highlighted by the NASCAR Cup Series returning to its roots with the Food City Dirt Race on Sunday evening, April 9 (FOX and PRN Radio). The WEATHER GUARD® Truck Race on Dirt will see the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series take to the clay-covered track on Saturday (FS1 and MRN Radio) and will be preceded by Bush’s Beans Qualifying, which offers four heat races to set the starting lineups in each series. On Friday, teams in both the Cup Series and Craftsman Truck Series will be able to fine-tune their machines during Bush’s Beans Practice Day.



To purchase tickets for the Food City Dirt Race weekend, please visit the BMS website, or call the BMS Ticket Sales Center at (866) 415-4158.

BMS PR