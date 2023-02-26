Pala Casino 400 at Auto Club Speedway is sold out

NASCAR’s 75th Anniversary season is off to a sold-out start.

Auto Club Speedway announced that today’s Pala Casino 400 is officially sold out. It marks the second sellout in as many weeks for the NASCAR Cup Series, which began with a capacity crowd for the 65th running of the DAYTONA 500 last week.

“This is proof positive that support for NASCAR racing in Southern California is alive and well,” said Auto Club Speedway President Dave Allen. “From our campers who lined up to park on Thursday to the fans who visited us at the box office this morning, we’ve seen nothing but an amazing show of support. We’re grateful for the opportunity to provide them a day to remember at this 2-mile oval."

Sunday’s Pala Casino 400 marks the final NASCAR Cup Series race on Auto Club Speedway’s historic surface, and will be followed by the NASCAR Xfinity Series' Production Alliance Group 300, which was postponed due to inclement weather Saturday afternoon.

This doubleheader ends an era of incredible high-speed racing that began here in 1997. Some of NASCAR’s most legendary drivers have won races on its wide, sweeping surface, which features five distinct lanes of racing beneath majestic snow-capped peaks.

In the future, they will tower over a proposed state-of-the-art NASCAR short track planned for a portion of the existing site, pending approval. More details will be shared in the weeks and months ahead. But first comes today’s Pala Casino 400, featuring a final five-wide salute led by Honorary Pace Car Driver Alfonso Ribeiro. The green flag flies shortly after 12:30 p.m. PST.

Fans looking to buy or sell reserved seats for the Pala Casino 400 should visit the Official Ticket Marketplace of NASCAR, SeatGeek. For more information on Pala Casino 400 tickets on SeatGeek, visit here.

NASCAR fans are also encouraged to keep the momentum going as NASCAR’s West Coast Swing continues. The NASCAR Cup Series rolls into Las Vegas next week for the Pennzoil 400 weekend, then heads to Phoenix Raceway the following week for the United Rentals Work United 500 weekend. Tickets are available at nascar.com/tickets.

ACS PR