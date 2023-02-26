Miami Grand Prix & Formula 1® personnel cycle Bahrain International Circuit to raise money for Dolphins Challenge Cancer charity

To help raise funds for the Dolphins Challenge Cancer (DCC), the Miami Dolphins’ annual charity event, members of the organizing team of the FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX, along with F1® team personnel and media cycled the 3.36-mile Bahrain International Circuit, riding for a cause on Saturday night. To coincide with the 13th edition of DCC taking place on the same day (Saturday, February 25) in Miami Gardens, Florida – the home of the Miami International Autodrome – the two-hour ride took place under the floodlights, shortly after the final day of pre-season Formula 1® testing, in order to raise awareness and funds for lifesaving cancer research at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, part of the University of Miami Health System. It marked the first time the DCC, the largest fundraising event in the NFL, added an international circuit and in doing so uniquely brought together the racing and football worlds for a common goal on a global stage.

Under patronage of His Highness Shk Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, His Majesty the King's Representative for Charitable & Youth Affairs, National Security Advisor and Commander of the Royal Guard as well as the support of His Excellency Sheikh Salman bin Isa Al Khalifa, Chief Executive of Bahrain International Circuit a number of cyclists participated from the Bahrain Cycling Association beginning their run from the start/finish line at 20:15 local time. Heading the group was FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX President Tyler Epp as the peloton commenced a single lap behind the official Formula 1® Safety Car, before Formula 1® commentator David Croft announced the start with his trademark: “Lights out… and away we go!”

As a year-round fundraising initiative, Dolphins Challenge Cancer encourages participants to pedal between 15 and 100 miles, with the option to run or walk a 5K route, and was launched to support those affected by cancer in partnership with Sylvester. Ranked among the top 50 of US News & World Report’s Best Hospitals in 2022, Sylvester is South Florida’s only National Cancer Institute (NCI) designated cancer center. The DCC made a $75million commitment to Sylvester in 2020, the largest known philanthropic pledge in sports, and so far the contribution from the event’s 12-year total is more than $53million.

In February 2022, the Dolphins hosted DCC 12 gaining the support of a record-breaking 4.4K participants raising more than $8.4M to support life-saving cancer research at Sylvester. This year DCC will continue to accept donations through to Monday, March 13, which can be made online at DolphinsChallengeCancer.com.

“Everyone associated with Miami and the Dolphins Challenge Cancer would like to thank His Highness Shk Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, His Majesty the King's Representative for Charitable & Youth Affairs, National Security Advisor and Commander of the Royal Guard, His Excellency Sheikh Salman bin Isa Al Khalifa, Chief Executive of Bahrain International Circuit, Formula 1 and the FIA for enabling use of the track, as well as the Bahrain Cycling Association for joining us and supplying equipment,” said Tyler Epp, President of FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX 2023. “As the NFL’s largest fundraising event, Dolphins Challenge Cancer is an exceptional charity and one which we are delighted to support from afar as this year’s event coincided with the final day of Formula 1 testing in Bahrain. Thank you for your donations for this worthwhile cause because no matter where you are from, cancer touches everyone in some way. Through this cycle ride we want to help raise awareness and build on the incredible $53million we have raised in the 12 years to date.”

In less than 100 days, the Miami International Autodrome will host the second annual FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX 2023, which will have increased spectator capacity and grandstand seating, as well as a new Paddock Club and Team Village. Additionally, a new General Admission Campus Pass has gone on sale here which will allow more fans to experience Formula 1® as they will enjoy access to various spectator zones around the circuit.

The first-ever FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX last May was a sell-out success in which 242,955 spectators visited the Miami International Autodrome over the three-day event, making it the most attended event in the history of Hard Rock Stadium. With its luxury hospitality, exciting racing and fan-focused experience, the FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX set a new standard for viewers of a US Formula 1® race and was quickly recognized as one of the highlights on the F1 schedule and was named by Sports Business Journal as the Best New Event of 2022.