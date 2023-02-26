Production Alliance Group 300 Postponed to Sunday

Today’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Auto Club Speedway, the Production Alliance Group 300, has been postponed due to inclement weather. It has been rescheduled to 5 p.m. PT Sunday, following the NASCAR Cup Series’ Pala Casino 400 at 12:30 p.m.

“The silver lining is that it creates a power-packed Sunday doubleheader for our fans,” said Auto Club Speedway President Dave Allen. “The final day of racing on our 2-mile oval will be one for the ages, and we can’t wait to welcome all of our fans for this special day.”

A ticket to Sunday’s Pala Casino 400 is good for both races. Production Alliance Group 300 ticket holders will be admitted following the conclusion of the NASCAR Cup Series race. Parking lots open at 5 a.m. and gates open at 7 a.m.

Only a select number of tickets remain for this historic final day on the 2-mile oval, so fans should visit www.autoclubspeedway.com to secure their seats and monitor @autoclubspdwy on Twitter for the latest information.

ACS PR