RoC Dash Series Inks Weekend Dates At Mahoning Valley Speedway And Evergreen Raceway

The 2023 schedules for Mahoning Valley Speedway in Lehighton and Evergreen Raceway in Butler Township has been released and on their respective calendar events are a collaboration of Series races between the two paved eastern Pennsylvania tracks which includes the 602 Crate Modifieds and the Hobby Stock/4-Cylinder Stocks.



Those two divisions are set to compete in three races each at both facilities and since being announced there has been much anticipation and excitement building for fans and drivers who are looking forward to those special shows.



Now another two-track effort can be added as the RoC FOAR Score Four Cylinder Dash Series will be making a weekend trip to Mahoning and Evergreen on Saturday and Sunday, May 6 & 7.



There is no question that the Hobby/4-Cylinder Stocks at both tracks remains one of the strongest classes in terms of car counts and competition. And, now with the RoC FOAR Score Four Cylinder Dash Series coming in it brings an added level of prominence as the very talented locals will square off against a stout group of tour drivers on back-to-back days.



The Dash Series continues to be one of the most populated divisions on the RoC schedule. The RoC permits drivers to run their “home track” rules which allows them to race the same car they would have weekly.



Under that logic with more cars comes more and stronger competition. On the RoC Tour the Dash Series draws as many as 40 entries and taking into consideration the solid car counts that Mahoning and Evergreen pull, the May 6/7 weekend can easily see those numbers and even better.



A Mahoning Valley the racing will get underway starting at 5:00 pm and include the 602 Crate Modifieds, Street Stocks, Pro 4s, Futures and Junk Car Races plus the JuiceBox Division.



Evergreen will have a 2:00 pm start which will also be their Opening Day. Tour Type Modifieds, 602 Crate Modifieds, Street Stocks and Novice are on the docket plus the East Coast TQ Midgets and the JuiceBox division.



Nick Robinson of Waverly, NY is the defending Roc Dash Series champion. At Mahoning Valley Corey Edelman of Northampton collected his third Hobby Stock crown in 2022 and at Evergreen it was Makenzie Adams taking the championship honors.



The Race of Champions is a sanctioning body presenting Modified and Stock Car racing on asphalt and dirt surfaces throughout the Northeast, with events in New York, Pennsylvania and New Jersey. The 72nd and 73rd annual Race of Champions weekend will take place in 2022 at Lake Erie Speedway in North East, Pennsylvania and is the second longest consecutive auto-racing event in North America, second only to the Indianapolis 500.



