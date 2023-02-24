Jacqie Rivera to sing National Anthem prior to Pala Casino 400

Jacqie Rivera is already known as an American singer, entrepreneur and reality-show star. On Sunday, she’ll become the final national anthem performer at Auto Club Speedway’s 2-mile oval.

The track announced today that Rivera will lead NASCAR fans in a stirring rendition of the “Star Spangled Banner” prior to Sunday’s Pala Casino 400. The green flag will fly shortly after 12:30 p.m. PT following a five-wide salute by the cars and the stars of the NASCAR Cup Series.

“This is shaping up to be an incredible day that will create memories that last a lifetime,” said Auto Club Speedway President Dave Allen. “We’re certain Jacqie’s performance will enhance this historic moment for our facility and our sport.”

Rivera’s musical pedigree is steeped in the Latin tradition. It was established by her late mother, Jenni Rivera, who rose to prominence as a regional performer in Mexico. Jacqie Rivera has built on that legacy with an impressive voice that has delivered such hits as “Hurt” and “Existo Yo” among others.

In 2017, Rivera’s national anthem performance at Homestead-Miami Speedway was featured on her top-rated reality show “The Riveras,” which aired for four seasons on NBC Universo.

“Performing at a NASCAR race is an incredible honor, and it’s even more special this time because it’s here in Southern California,” said Rivera, a Long Beach native who also serves as CEO of Jenni Rivera Enterprises. “This is truly an experience I’ll cherish for years to come.”

Tickets for Sunday’s Pala Casino 400 are selling at a brisk rate and fans are encouraged to act now if they want to be part of the final race at this historic venue. The action begins Saturday with the NASCAR Xfinity Series’ Production Alliance Group 300, which also includes practice and qualifying for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series event.

To buy tickets and learn the latest updates, visit www.autoclubspeedway.com.

ACS PR