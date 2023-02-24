3th Goodguys Lone Star Nationals Brings Family-Friendly Rod and Custom Show to Texas Motor Speedway

Goodguys Rod & Custom Association kicks off its 40th anniversary car show season March 10-12 at Texas Motor Speedway with the 13th LMC Truck Spring Nationals.

The family-friendly weekend brings together more than 2,500 of the southwest’s finest classics, hot rods, trucks and muscle cars on display. Gates open each day at 8 a.m. and close Friday/Saturday at 5 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m.

Attendees will want to take in the sights of the LMC Ultimate Truck Showcase special exhibit and both the sights and sounds of the Classic Performance Products Autocross Racing Series with the Speedtech Performance Lone Star Shootout on Saturday afternoon.

Rod and custom enthusiasts can also roam the aisles of the Swap Meet, Cars 4 Sale Corral and Vendor/Manufacturers midway to view and purchase the latest new hot rod and muscle car products available. Saturday highlights include a Burnout Contest and vintage dragster Nitro Thunderfest.

There are opportunities to ride in a Team Texas stock car with a professional driver and show participants get a chance to drive their own vehicle around the track during the Track Cruise.

There is a Kid’s Zone with free crafts, the Make-and-Take model car program, live music and more to enjoy. On Sunday, attendees will be treated to an eclectic lineup of vintage and modern tech with Meguiar’s All-American Sunday welcoming American-made or powered show cars and trucks of all years. The weekend is capped off with a can’t-miss Awards Ceremony.

. Adult tickets are $25 on Friday/Saturday and $20 on Sunday. Youth tickets (age 7-12) are $10 each day and children 6 and under are free. Tickets can be purchased at the gate or online at https://www.good-guys.com/slsn

Texas Motor Speedway’s 2023 events schedule consists of everything from the April 1-2 NTT INDYCAR SERIES/NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series doubleheader and the Sept. 23-24 NASCAR Playoffs weekend. Other significant events include the Ducks Unlimited Expo, the four-day Hwy 30 Music Fest and Bandas y Trocas Hispanic concert and truck show, C-10 Nationals, Fuel Fest, Goodguys, LS Fest and finally wrapping up the year with the family-favorite and speedway tradition Gift of Lights holiday light show.

The NTT INDYCAR SERIES PPG 375 headlines a two-day race weekend that also features the SpeedyCash.com 250 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race on Saturday, April 1 (3:30 p.m. CT, TV: FS1, Radio: MRN, SiriusXM). The weekend culminates Sunday, April 2, with the running of the PPG 375 beginning at 11:30 a.m. CT (TV: NBC, Radio: SiriusXM, INDYCAR Radio Network).

Season tickets and camping for Texas Motor Speedway’s 2023 major event season are on sale now. Save up to 33 percent versus buying individual tickets, get the best seat selection and more. All-new reduced rates are available for the GEICO Infield, GEICO VIP and WinStar World Casino & Resort Lone Star Circle camping areas. Click HERE for more information and to purchase season tickets.

TMS PR