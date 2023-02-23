Terry Fator, USAF Thunderbirds kick off Pennzoil 400 on Sunday, March 5

Long-time Las Vegas headliner Terry Fator and the world-famous U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will get race fans in the patriotic spirit prior to the March 5 Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Fator, winner of season two of America's Got Talent, will perform the national anthem before the start of the Pennzoil 400 race. The Dallas-bred entertainer led a record-breaking 11-year run at The Mirage, where he performed in front of millions. Fator recently opened his new Las Vegas show, "Terry Fator: Who's the Dummy Now?" at Liberty Loft inside New York-New York Hotel & Casino.

At the conclusion of the anthem, the Thunderbirds will punctuate the pre-race activities with a six-jet, Delta formation flyover, launching out of their home station, Nellis Air Force Base. America’s “Ambassadors in Blue” are celebrating their 70th anniversary this year. The Thunderbirds’ F-16 Fighting Falcons are assigned to the Air Combat Command and the team includes 12 officers and 120 enlisted personnel who perform more than 70 aerobatic demonstrations at approximately 35 locations throughout the year.

The race weekend starts with the annual Hauler Parade on Las Vegas Blvd. on Thursday night, March 2. Racing starts Friday, March 3, with truck and Xfinity practice and qualifying followed by the Victoria's Voice 200 Presented by Westgate Resorts NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race. Saturday begins with Cup Series practice and qualifying, followed by the Alsco Uniforms 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race. The weekend will conclude the anticipated tripleheader weekend on Sunday with the Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube.

Tickets for the Pennzoil 400 still remain by visiting www.lvms.com or calling 1-800-644-4444, and stage-front passes for Uncle Kracker's pre-race concert can be found HERE.

