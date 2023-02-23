Pocono Raceway, Paciolan Extend Partnership

Pocono Raceway has extended its strategic partnership with Paciolan, one of the leaders in ticketing, fundraising, marketing, analytics and technology solutions for live entertainment organizations, through a multi-year renewal.

The five-year agreement will run through 2028 and ultimately extend a relationship that began in 2007 across more than two decades during the term. Paciolan, founded in 1980, continues to utilize its industry-leading solutions to benefit more than 500 live entertainment organizations that sell more the 120 million tickets annually.

“Strategic partnerships are important to Pocono Raceway,” Pocono Raceway President Ben May said. “Paciolan has been our trusted ticketing and technology partner for over 15 years now, and this new extension will push that tenure over the 20-year mark. We are both very proud of that. More than ever, this is a rapidly evolving, technology-driven business and Paciolan reliably positions us to maintain our leadership posture.

“More importantly, our partnership with Paciolan empowers us to fulfill a simple commitment we make to our fans: more, better, easier. From click to scan, we want to give our fans more, create a better experience for them and make their customer journey with us easier.”

Among Paciolan’s various clients, Pocono Raceway is the company’s longest-tenured motorsports partner and its premier NASCAR partner. “The Tricky Triangle” utilizes a number of Paciolan’s resources, including the full journey of an online, technology-based ticketing platform, business intelligence and automated marketing and email communication tools.

“We are thrilled to continue our longstanding partnership with Pocono Raceway,” said Kim Damron, president of Paciolan and president of digital & technology for parent company LEARFIELD. “Ben May and his team are some of the most creative and dynamic users of the Paciolan suite of products and their dedication to the fan experience is second to none. We are excited to continue powering their first-class ticketing, marketing, and fan-engagement strategies.”

Tickets for the Pocono 400 NASCAR race weekend on July 21-23 are on sale and various options are available HERE.

The race weekend will feature four races in three days, highlighted by the Pocono 400 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, July 23. The Pocono 400 will be accompanied by the ARCA Menards Series race on Friday, July 21, and the NASCAR Xfinity Series / CRAFTSMAN Truck Series doubleheader on Saturday, July 22.

For more information, please visit www.poconoraceway.com.

Pocono Raceway PR