World Wide Technology Raceway’s drag strip in search of announcers, photographers and writers

World Wide Technology Raceway’s drag strip has opportunities available for students enrolled in broadcast, journalism, and photographic curriculums. Specifically, the track is in search of announcer candidates, photographers and writers for the 2023 season. Candidates selected for the positions may earn course credits, will be compensated for their time worked, and mentored by industry professionals.

Writers: Write post-race stories and interview racers. Go behind the scenes, unearth interesting story angles, “tell their stories.”

Photographers: Candid racer images in the pit area, racing action and victory lane photos.

Announcers: Learn to announce a sporting event. Meet the racers, learn about their machines and careers. Convey the on-track action to the audience, both in the grandstands and pit areas.

Candidates must be able to devote time to work the entire event, accept constructive criticism and participate in reviews.

Prospective candidates should contact John Bisci, Director of Media Relations, at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 618.215.8888 ext. 119.

WWTR PR

