Speedway Children’s Charities, Nashville Superspeedway chapter, makes first donation to Tennessee charitable group

The Speedway Children’s Charities, Nashville Superspeedway chapter has donated $12,000 to a Tennessee group focused on combating human trafficking.

The Speedway Children’s Charities, Nashville Superspeedway chapter’s focus is raising funds for Middle Tennessee and regional nonprofit organizations with a concentration on assisting Volunteer State children.

Rescue 1 Global, a Brentwood, Tenn.-based group founded by Daniel and Lacy Tolar that combats against human trafficking and links needy children and other trafficking victims with healing strategies and safe homes, received a $12,000 donation on behalf of Speedway Children’s Charities, Nashville Superspeedway chapter recently.

“We are pleased to support Daniel and Lacy Tolar from Rescue 1 Global with our first of many grant distributions from Speedway Children’s Charities in the Nashville market,” said Matt Greci, Nashville Superspeedway’s senior vice president and general manager. “It’s exciting for us to launch our Nashville Superspeedway chapter and we look forward to positively impacting the community for many years to come.”

For more information on the Speedway Children’s Charities, Nashville Superspeedway chapter, or to donate, email [email protected] com.

“Rescue 1 loves Nashville Superspeedway,” said Daniel and Lacy Tolar. “We are grateful and excited about our partnership and relationship with NSS and Speedway Children’s Charities. Together, we serve the most vulnerable in our communities to strengthen their resolve to pursue their future goals – their checkered flag – regardless of hardships and hazards in the way.”

Nashville Superspeedway’s ownership group, Speedway Motorsports, established the first Speedway Children’s Charities (SCC) chapter in 1982. Since then, SCC chapters across the United States have raised more than $65 million in grants for organizations that assist children.

NASCAR TICKETS:

Nashville Superspeedway’s 2023 race schedule includes (all times CT):

Sunday, June 25, 6 p.m.: Ally 400 NASCAR Cup Series race (NBC, PRN, Sirius NASCAR Radio)

Saturday, June 24, 2:30 p.m.: Tennessee Lottery 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race (USA, PRN, Sirius NASCAR Radio)

Tennessee Lottery 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race (USA, PRN, Sirius NASCAR Radio) Friday, June 23, 7 p.m.: Rackley Roofing 200 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race (FS1, PRN, Sirius NASCAR Radio)

Call 866-RACE-TIX to discuss your options with an account representative or visit NashvilleSuperSpeedway.com.

Friday and Saturday tickets are FREE for kids 12 and under (with a paying adult) at Nashville and just $10 on Sunday.

FOLLOW US:

Keep track of all of Nashville Superspeedway’s events by following on Twitter and Instagram or become a Facebook fan.

NSS PR