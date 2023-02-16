Walmart Store Coming to GEICO Gecko Campground at Phoenix Raceway

Phoenix Raceway campers asked for an upgrade to the grocery store in the GEICO Gecko Campground. In March, that’s exactly what they’ll get.

Phoenix Raceway President Latasha Causey announced today that Walmart will operate the campground grocery store beginning with next month’s United Rentals Work United 500 weekend, March 10-12. That means “everyday low prices” await Phoenix Raceway patrons searching for the best beer, snacks and supplies for their camping needs.

“Phoenix Raceway was already a best-in-class sports and entertainment destination, but welcoming Walmart as our grocery store operator takes the camping experience to the next level,” Causey said. “This is an incredible upgrade for our facility and another sign of our unwavering commitment to serve our fans.”

The grand opening for the Walmart campground store is scheduled for Monday, March 6. That’s when campers begin arriving for the first of two NASCAR weekends this season at Phoenix Raceway.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Phoenix Raceway and NASCAR to ensure their fans have full access to our best grocery items at everyday low prices,” said Diana Marshall, Walmart Executive Vice President, Operations – Southwest. “We look forward to providing a top-notch experience for the NASCAR community as we know race goers are looking for a convenient way to shop, without having to miss the race.”

The action at Phoenix Raceway gets underway with the return of the ARCA Menards Series’ General Tire 150 on Friday, March 10, then all eyes will shift to the NASCAR Xfinity Series’ United Rentals 200 on Saturday, March 11. The United Rentals Work United 500 will drop the green flag on Sunday, March 12, as the finale of an exciting tripleheader race weekend.

Tickets for all events are available for purchase now at www.phoenixraceway.com/tickets .

Phoenix Raceway PR